Today’s NYT Connections #904 Hints, Answers – December 1, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #904 for December 1, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #904 Hints for December 1, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Think about moving all the way around something.

: Think about moving all the way around something. Green category hint: All of these things share a basic shape.

All of these things share a basic shape. Blue category hint : A famous, often bleak, European author is the link here.

: A famous, often bleak, European author is the link here. Purple category hint: Look closely at how the first word in each phrase sounds.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #904 Answer for December 1, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Circuit, Lap, Orbit, Revolution (COMPLETE TURN)

Circuit, Lap, Orbit, Revolution (COMPLETE TURN) Green Category : Full Moon, LP, Pizza Pie, Pupil (CIRCULAR THINGS)

: Full Moon, LP, Pizza Pie, Pupil (CIRCULAR THINGS) Blue Category: Castle, Judgement, Metamorphosis, Trial (KAFKA WORKS, WITH “THE”)

Castle, Judgement, Metamorphosis, Trial (KAFKA WORKS, WITH “THE”) Purple Category: Eye Contact, Pea Soup, Sea Change, Tea Leaves (STARTING WITH LETTER HOMOPHONES)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle presented a satisfying blend of straightforward and tricky categories. The Yellow and Green groups were the most accessible, revealing their shared concept with just a bit of word association. The Blue category required a bit more cultural or literary knowledge to make the connection, but once a theme was suspected, the other words quickly fell into place. The true test of the day was the Purple group. At first glance, the words seemed completely unrelated, making the structural wordplay needed to connect them a delightful moment. It was a well-constructed and enjoyable puzzle. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.