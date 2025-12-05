Today’s NYT Connections #909 Hints, Answers – December 6, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #909 for December 6, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #909 Hints for December 6, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : What word describes a generally accepted level or measure?

: What word describes a generally accepted level or measure? Green category hint: A polite way to say “Calm down” or make less intense.

A polite way to say “Calm down” or make less intense. Blue category hint : Think about the main characters in a famous series of animated films.

: Think about the main characters in a famous series of animated films. Purple category hint: Each word begins with the name of a reptile or amphibian.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #909 Answer for December 6, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Average, Mean, Par, Standard (NORM)

Average, Mean, Par, Standard (NORM) Green Category : Cool, Moderate, Settle, Temper (MOLLIFY)

: Cool, Moderate, Settle, Temper (MOLLIFY) Blue Category: Car, Incredible, Minion, Monster (MEMBER OF A TITULAR GROUP IN AN ANIMATION FRANCHISE)

Car, Incredible, Minion, Monster (MEMBER OF A TITULAR GROUP IN AN ANIMATION FRANCHISE) Purple Category: Adderall, Monitorship, Newton, Toady (STARTING WITH HERPETOFAUNA)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a satisfying split: the Yellow and Green categories were quickly solved, establishing straightforward themes of adjustment and baseline. The remaining words, however, significantly ramped up the difficulty. Blue required thinking about specific animated franchises, while Purple was a masterful misdirection. Its words seemed completely random until the deep, structural trick was uncovered. This clever mix of immediate solves and high-level abstract thinking made for a balanced and challenging puzzle. I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.