Today’s NYT Connections #911 Hints, Answers – December 8, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #911 for December 8, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #911 Hints for December 8, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : They all mean to encourage someone to do something.

: They all mean to encourage someone to do something. Green category hint: Think of the famous places in Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

Think of the famous places in Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Blue category hint : They’re all associated with a specific Texas city and its professional sports teams.

: They’re all associated with a specific Texas city and its professional sports teams. Purple category hint: Try adding letters to the start or end of these words to get cities around the world.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #911 Answer for December 8, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: EGG, PUSH, SPUR, URGE (GOAD, WITH “ON”)

EGG, PUSH, SPUR, URGE (GOAD, WITH “ON”) Green Category : Mulholland, Rodeo, Sunset, Vine (FAMOUS STREETS IN LOS ANGELES)

: Mulholland, Rodeo, Sunset, Vine (FAMOUS STREETS IN LOS ANGELES) Blue Category: Cowboy, Maverick, Star, Wing (MEMBER OF A DALLAS PRO SPORTS TEAM)

Cowboy, Maverick, Star, Wing (MEMBER OF A DALLAS PRO SPORTS TEAM) Purple Category: Mink, Pars, Roe, Sofa (EUROPEAN CAPITALS MINUS SECOND-TO-LAST LETTER)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle presented a clever blend of categories that kept me guessing. The Green category was the first to fall, clearly pointing to a geographical theme right off the bat. Yellow was also straightforward, grouping together a set of strong verbs. The Blue category required a bit of specific knowledge, grounding the puzzle in the world of sports. As always, the Purple category held the greatest trick, and the abstract nature of the words made the final connection a brilliant and hard-earned discovery. It was a well-constructed and enjoyable solve, earning a solid four-star rating. I’d rate it a solid 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.