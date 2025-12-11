Today’s NYT Connections #915 Hints, Answers – December 12, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #915 for December 12, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #915 Hints for December 12, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Think about the act of putting something in a specific place.

: Think about the act of putting something a specific place. Green category hint: Imagine a flag on a windy day. What is it doing?

Imagine a flag on a windy day. What is it doing? Blue category hint : These words all refer to a part of a specific type of plant that you would eat.

: These words all refer to a of a specific type of plant that you would eat. Purple category hint: This category has a numerical theme. What number are all of these things frequently divided into or associated with?

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #915 Answer for December 12, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Hold, House, Keep, Store (CONTAIN)

Hold, House, Keep, Store (CONTAIN) Green Category : Blow, Flap, Sway, Wave (MOVE IN THE WIND)

: Blow, Flap, Sway, Wave (MOVE IN THE WIND) Blue Category: Bulb, Ear, Head, Spear (Vegetable Units)

Bulb, Ear, Head, Spear (Vegetable Units) Purple Category: Clock, Foot, Year, Zodiac (THINGS THAT ARE DIVIDED INTO TWELVE SEGMENTS)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a classic tiered difficulty structure. The Yellow and Green categories were the most accessible, relying on finding a common verb or synonym that immediately tied the words together. Blue required a deeper dive into the specific context of the words, moving from their general meanings to their usage in a particular, common setting. The final four, however, was the true test of this puzzle. The words in the Purple category initially appeared completely random, forcing the solver to step back and look for a structural or mathematical theme, which was expertly hidden. It was a well-crafted puzzle overall, earning a solid four out of five for its clever thematic consistency and satisfying final resolution. I’d rate it a solid 4 out of 5 for its cleverness.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.