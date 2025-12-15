Today’s NYT Connections #919 Hints, Answers – December 16, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #919 for December 16, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #919 Hints for December 16, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Ballroom activities.

: Ballroom activities. Green category hint: What comes next in the lineage?

What comes next in the lineage? Blue category hint : Names for films by a famous director.

: Names for films by a famous director. Purple category hint: Think about the first part of each word.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #919 Answer for December 16, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Bolero, Foxtrot, Mambo, Quickstep (DANCES)

Bolero, Foxtrot, Mambo, Quickstep (DANCES) Green Category : Brood, Family, Offspring, Posterity (DESCENDANTS)

: Brood, Family, Offspring, Posterity (DESCENDANTS) Blue Category: Lifeboat, Rope, Spellbound, Suspicion (HITCHCOCK MOVIES)

Lifeboat, Rope, Spellbound, Suspicion (HITCHCOCK MOVIES) Purple Category: Bellhop, Chimera, Drumroll, Rattlesnake (STARTING WITH PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a nice progression of difficulty. Yellow and Green categories provided a relatively smooth start, with the words offering strong semantic clues that quickly led to a solution. The transition into the Blue category, however, required a shift in perspective, moving from straightforward definitions to a trickier, more referential theme that will test your cinematic knowledge. The final, elusive Purple category presented a collection of truly disparate words, making the discovery of the underlying structural relationship a satisfying “aha!” moment. It was a well-crafted grid that rewarded players who were willing to look past the surface meaning of the words, a solid 3.5 out of 5 for originality.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.