Today’s NYT Connections #920 Hints, Answers – December 17, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #920 for December 17, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #920 Hints for December 17, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Things you paddle.

: Things you paddle. Green category hint: Synonyms for being perfectly horizontal.

Synonyms for being perfectly horizontal. Blue category hint : Names related to Honda.

: Names related to Honda. Purple category hint: Think about what word is created if you add one specific letter to the beginning of each.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #920 Answer for December 17, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Dugout, Kayak, Raft, Shell (HUMAN-POWERED WATERCRAFT)

Dugout, Kayak, Raft, Shell (HUMAN-POWERED WATERCRAFT) Green Category : Even, Flat, Level, Plane (FLUSH)

: Even, Flat, Level, Plane (FLUSH) Blue Category: Accord, Civic, Odyssey, Pilot (HONDA MODELS)

Accord, Civic, Odyssey, Pilot (HONDA MODELS) Purple Category: Fluke, Label, Madam, Truth (BIBLICAL FIGURES PLUS STARTING LETTER)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a great mix, balancing immediately obvious categories like Yellow and Blue with some subtle wordplay. Green required a bit more precise thinking to nail the exact shared definition. As usual, Purple was the real brain-teaser. The words appeared completely random until the clever underlying trick revealed itself, making the final discovery incredibly rewarding. It was a sharp and satisfying puzzle that held a nice level of complexity. I’d rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.