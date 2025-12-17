Today’s NYT Connections #921 Hints, Answers – December 18, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #921 for December 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #921 Hints for December 18, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Something imagined or a figment of the mind.

: Something imagined or a figment of the mind. Green category hint: The main character or the most important role in a production.

The main character or the most important role in a production. Blue category hint : Common items found in a hobbyist’s supply bin.

: Common items found in a hobbyist’s supply bin. Purple category hint: These all share a common first word that describes human interaction.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #921 Answer for December 18, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Daydream, Fancy, Fantasy, Illusion (BIT OF WISHFUL THINKING)

Daydream, Fancy, Fantasy, Illusion (BIT OF WISHFUL THINKING) Green Category : Hero, Lead, Principal, Star (PROTAGONIST)

: Hero, Lead, Principal, Star (PROTAGONIST) Blue Category: Felt, Glitter, Pipe Cleaner, Pompom (COMPONENT OF AN ARTS AND CRAFTS PROJECT)

Felt, Glitter, Pipe Cleaner, Pompom (COMPONENT OF AN ARTS AND CRAFTS PROJECT) Purple Category: Butterfly, Media, Security, Worker (SOCIAL ___)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a delightful mix of the concrete and the conceptual. The Green and Blue categories felt very approachable, grounding the grid with familiar objects and roles that were easy to group together. Yellow required a bit more nuance to distinguish between similar meanings, but the real star was Purple. Connecting those four disparate nouns through a single shared prefix was a clever “aha” moment that tied the whole experience together. Overall, it was a smooth and rewarding solve, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its elegant internal logic.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.