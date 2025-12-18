NYT Connections #922 Hints, Answers Today – December 19, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #922 for December 19, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #922 Hints for December 19, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Various terms for gathered facts or knowledge.

: Various terms for gathered facts or knowledge. Green category hint: Different ways you might decide to handle your evening meal.

Different ways you might decide to handle your evening meal. Blue category hint : These all represent specific executive branches of the U.S. government.

: These all represent specific executive branches of the U.S. government. Purple category hint: Say these words out loud; they all sound like places where a ship might settle.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #922 Answer for December 19, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Data, Details, Information, Intelligence (FINDINGS)

Data, Details, Information, Intelligence (FINDINGS) Green Category : Cook, Delivery, Go Out, Leftovers (DINNER OPTIONS)

: Cook, Delivery, Go Out, Leftovers (DINNER OPTIONS) Blue Category: Commerce, Education, Energy, Labor (U.S. CABINET DEPARTMENTS)

Commerce, Education, Energy, Labor (U.S. CABINET DEPARTMENTS) Purple Category: Birth, Doc, Peer, Worf (HOMOPHONES OF PLACES TO PARK A SHIP)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a smooth progression in difficulty. Yellow and Green felt very intuitive, leaning on common everyday vocabulary that most players will spot within the first minute. The challenge ramped up significantly with Blue, requiring a bit of niche civic knowledge to tie the departments together. However, Purple was the clear standout; the mix of Star Trek and medical terms felt completely disconnected until the phonetic moment hit. It was a cleverly constructed set, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for that rewarding final click.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.