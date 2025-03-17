Today’s NYT Connections #646 Hints and Answers for March 18

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections for March 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #646 Hints for March 18

Here are the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections:

Yellow category hint : Words that describe something that stands out from the ordinary.

: Words that describe something that stands out from the ordinary. Green category hint : Words related to a European language

: Words related to a European language Blue category hint: Plural words that mean the same in singular form

Plural words that mean the same in singular form Purple category hint: Plural words that are different from their singular form

Today’s NYT Connections #646 Answer for March 18

In case, the hints don’t work, here are the solutions to resolve today’s NYT Connections:

Yellow Category: Remarkable, Singular, Special, Unique (Exceptional)

Remarkable, Singular, Special, Unique (Exceptional) Green category: Angst, Die, Kinder, Wurst (German words)

Angst, Die, Kinder, Wurst (German words) Blue category: Deer, Sheep, Shrimp, Squid (Plural words that mean the same in singular form)

Deer, Sheep, Shrimp, Squid (Plural words that mean the same in singular form) Purple category: Dice, Lice, Mice, Oxen (Plural words that are different from their singular form)

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty while blue is complex being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle and there is a theme for each group although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group meaning you can have four incorrect guesses so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also if you guess it incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying it to the clipboard and paste it wherever you want.