Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #311 Hints, Answers – July 31, 2025

Are you a sports fanatic who loves to see how things connect on the field and beyond? Let’s dive into the world of the NYT’s much-anticipated Connections Sports Edition game! Just like its popular sibling, NYT Connections, this game challenges you to categorize four similar sports-related words into a cohesive group. It’s a thrilling test of your athletic vocabulary and your ability to spot subtle links between terms. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #311 for July 31, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #311 Hints for July 31, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition: Yellow category hint: types of billiard balls or elements of a game of pool

types of billiard balls or elements of a game of pool Green category hint: teams in the AFC West division of the NFL

teams in the AFC West division of the NFL Blue category hint: things associated with former NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts

things associated with former NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts Purple category hint: equipment used in tennis

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #311 Answer for July 31, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to resolve today’s NYT Connections #311 Answer for July 31 Sports Edition: Yellow Category: Clue, Scratch, Solids, Stripes (Associated With Billiards)

Clue, Scratch, Solids, Stripes (Associated With Billiards) Green Category: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders (AFC West Teams)

Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders (AFC West Teams) Blue Category: Alabama, Eagles, Oklahoma, Super Bowl MVP (Associated With Jalen Hurts)

Alabama, Eagles, Oklahoma, Super Bowl MVP (Associated With Jalen Hurts) Purple Category: Court, Elbow, Racket, Shoes (Tennis_____)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle delivered a perfect blend of obvious and utterly brilliant. Yellow was a swift break, a clear start, and Green kept the sports theme rolling for any football fan. But the puzzle truly shined with Blue, a superb category that required specific, timely sports knowledge, and Purple, a neat, satisfying connection to tennis essentials. It was a well-crafted puzzle, offering both quick wins and delightful “aha!” moments, definitely a strong 4.5 out of 5!

How to Play NYT Connections Sports Edition

Playing the NYT Connections Sports Edition is straightforward. You’d need to group four similar sports-related words into a single category. The difficulty would increase with each category, with yellow being the easiest and purple being the hardest. Green would represent moderate difficulty, while blue would be complex, one notch above green.

Each puzzle would feature 16 words, with a hidden theme for each of the four groups. You would get four chances to correctly guess every group, meaning you could have up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends. If you guess correctly, you move on to the next group; otherwise, you remain stuck with the current one.

Just like in the regular Connections game, you also get a shuffle button to change the position of the words. The only visual difference is that in the Sports Edition, the words are displayed inside circular icons, whereas in the normal Connections game, they are in square icons.

Similar to Wordle and the regular Connections, the Connections Sports Edition would refresh every 24 hours, so you’d need to wait until the next day for a fresh challenge. Also, an incorrect guess would reveal the correct results, preventing you from replaying the same puzzle.

While playing the game itself might not require an NYT connection, creating one would likely allow you to track your progress and stats. You could also easily share your results by copying them to your clipboard and pasting them wherever you like.