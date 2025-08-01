Today’s NYT Crossword Hints and Answers (August 1, 2025)

For puzzle enthusiasts who love a daily mental workout and the satisfaction of a complete grid, the NYT Crossword is your perfect challenge! It’s the ultimate blend of clever clues and satisfying solutions, offering a deep dive into vocabulary and trivia. We know how engaging these puzzles can be, so whether you’re looking for a little nudge to finish strong or just want to confirm your brilliant solves, we’ve got the answers for today’s NYT Crossword, August 1, 2025.
Today’s NYT Crossword Hints & Answers for August 1, 2025
Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Stringy parts of orange – Starts with “P”
- 6 Across: Regarding – Starts with “I”
- 10 Across: Longtime airer of the docuseries “American Greed” – Starts with “C”
- 14 Across: Offerings from a truck or cart – Starts with “S”
- 16 Across: Carrier lead-in to Mexico – Starts with “A”
- 17 Across: Phish-monger? – Starts with “S”
- 18 Across: [Love ya!] – Starts with “M”
- 19 Across: “The devil take ___ soul!”: Laertes – Starts with “T”
- 20 Across: Possible response to “Who’s ready?” – Starts with “W”
- 21 Across: Start of a rally – Starts with “L”
- 22 Across: Direction in a grilling recipe – Starts with “F”
- 23 Across: Substack alternative – Starts with “B”
- 25 Across: Was out for a bit – Starts with “N”
- 28 Across: “Come on, stop dreaming” – Starts with “G”
- 29 Across: Insect that can reproduce with or without mating – Starts with “A”
- 30 Across: Oatmeal, e.g. – Starts with “H”
- 33 Across: Nanodevices – Starts with “I”
- 34 Across: Hour, in Italy – Starts with “O”
- 35 Across: “See ya later!” – Starts with “C”
- 36 Across: Beginning of Taurus season – Starts with “A”
- 38 Across: Zapped, in a way – Starts with “T”
- 39 Across: Sale sign words – Starts with “B”
- 40 Across: Meals at which Elijah’s cup is poured – Starts with “S”
- 41 Across: Ay, there’s the rub! – Starts with “I”
- 43 Across: Bordering on inappropriate, in a way – Starts with “E”
- 44 Across: Needed a 41-Across – Starts with “M”
- 45 Across: Golf course part – Starts with “F”
- 47 Across: Nephew of Abraham – Starts with “L”
- 50 Across: Locale of the Sea of Serenity – Starts with “M”
- 51 Across: Literally, “grilled meat” – Starts with “C”
- 53 Across: Homeboys – Starts with “B”
- 54 Across: One way to the highway – Starts with “A”
- 55 Across: Opposite of post– – Starts with “A”
- 56 Across: Complimentary assortment in a hotel room’s kitchenette, maybe – Starts with “T”
- 57 Across: Padding for a grade point average – Starts with “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Alternative to “Hey!”-Starts with “P”
- 2 Down: Nagging dessire-Starts with “I“
- 3 Down: It may come with breakfast in bed-Starts with “T”
- 4 Down: Sew what?-Starts with “H”
- 5 Down: Green poke bowl topping-Starts with “H”
- 6 Down: Evening meal during Ramadan-Starts with “I”
- 7 Down: Genre of “The Maltese Falcon” and “The Big Sleep”- Starts with “N”
- 8 Down: Bit of scattered Valentine’s Day decor-Starts with “R”
- 9 Down: D.C Summer hrs-Starts with “E”
- 10 Down: Finished with hair and makeup,say- Starts with “C”
- 11 Down: Exciting announcement from a musician- Starts with “N”
- 12 Down: “Well Done!”- Starts with “B”
- 13 Down: Clinton’s last defense secretary- Starts with “C”
- 15 Down: Riser’s Partner- Starts with “T”
- 21 Down: Olympic track event in which Kenya dominates- Starts with “T”
- 22 Down: Intutive ability in the Marvel Universe- Starts with “S”
- 24 Down: Hero’s journey, say-Starts with “A”
- 25 Down: Hit hard- Starts with “N”
- 26 Down: Dad, in Korean-Starts with “A”
- 27 Down: Job for a model-Starts with “P”
- 28 Down: Chess great Spassky- Starts with “B“
- 30 Down: Who’s ahead and who’s not in camp coverage, so to speak- Starts with “H”
- 31 Down: Early Chromebook manufacturer- Starts with “A”
- 32 Down: Energy-efficient bulbs, for short-Starts with “L”
- 37 Down: Identify (as)- Starts with “P”
- 40 Down: Wise ones-Starts with “S”
- 41 Down: Black___, nickname for Kobe Bryant: Starts with “M”
- 42 Down: What fell on Chicken Little’s head-Starts with “A”
- 43 Down: Medieval Characters- Starts with “R”
- 46 Down: Pod member-Starts with “O”
- 47 Down: One of the three landlocked countries with four-letter names, asad from Chad and Mali- Starts with “L”
- 48 Down: R&B/pop singer Aubrey-Starts with “O”
- 49 Down: “Look what I did!”-Starts with “O”
- 51 Down: “You cannot look at a sleeping __ and feel tense”:Jane Pauley- Starts with “C”
- 52 Down: Montevideo Mrs.-Starts with “S”
Got all your guesses locked in? Let’s see how you stacked up below!
Today’s NYT Crossword Answers for August 1, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Stringy parts of orange-PITHS
- 6 Across: Regarding-INRE
- 10 Across: Longtime airer of the docuseries “American Greed” – CNBC
- 14 Across: Offerings from a truck or cart – STREETFOOD
- 16 Across: Carrier lead-in to mexico- AERO
- 17 Across: :Phish-monger? – SCAMARTIST–
- 18 Across: [Love ya!]-MWAH
- 19 Across: “The devil take ___ soul!”: Laertes – THY
- 20 Across: Possible response to “Who’s ready?” – WEARE
- 21 Across: Start of a rally – LET’SGO
- 22 Across: Direction in a grilling recipe – FLIP
- 23 Across: Substack alternative – BLOG
- 25 Across: Was out for a bit – NAPPED
- 28 Across: “Come on, stop dreaming” – GETREAL
- 29 Across :Insect that can reproduce with or without mating – APHID
- 30 Across: Oatmeal, eg- HOTCEREAL
- 33 Across: Nanodevices-IPODS
- 34 Across: Hour, in Italy – ORA
- 35 Across. “See ya later!” – CIAO
- 36 Across: Beginning of Taurus season – APRIL
- 38 Across: Zapped, in a way – TASED
- 39 Across: Sale sign words – BUYONEGETONE
- 40 Across: Meals at which Elijah’s cup is poured – SEDERS
- 41 Across: Ay, there’s the rub! – IRONY
- 43 Across: Bordering on inappropriate, in a way – EDGY
- 44 Across:Needed a 41-Across – MASSAGE
- 45 Across: Golf course part – FAIRWAY
- 47 Across: Nephew of Abraham – LOT
- 50 Across: Locale of the Sea of Serenity – MOON
- 51 Across: Literally, “grilled meat”-CARNEASADA
- 53 Across: Homeboys – BROS
- 54 Across: One way to the highway – ACCESSROAD
- 55 Across: Opposite of post- – ANTE
- 56 Across:Complimentary assortment in a hotel room’s kitchenette, maybe – TEAS
- 57 Across: Padding for a grade point average-EASYA
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Alternative to “Hey!”- PSST
- 2 Down: Nagging dessire-ITCH
- 3 Down: It may come with breakfast in bed-TRAY
- 4 Down: Sew what?- HEM
- 5 Down: Green poke bowl topping- SEAWEEDSALAD
- 6 Down: Evening meal during Ramadan-IFTAR
- 7 Down: Genre of “The Maltese Falcon” and “The Big Sleep”-NOIR
- 8 Down: Bit of scattered Valentine’s Day decor-ROSEPETAL
- 9 Down: D.C Summer hrs-EDT
- 10 Down: Finished with hair and makeup,say- CAMERAREADY
- 11 Down: Exciting announcement from a musician- NEWRELEASE
- 12 Down: “Well Done!”-BRAVO
- 13 Down: Clinton’s last defense secretary- COHEN
- 15 Down: Riser’s Partner- TREAD
- 21 Down: Olympic track event in which Kenya dominates- STEEPLECHASE
- 22 Down: Intutive ability in the Marvel Universe- SPIDERSENSE
- 24 Down: Hero’s journey, say-ARC
- 25 Down: Hit hard- NAIL
- 26 Down: Dad, in Korean-APPA
- 27 Down: Job for a model-PHOTOSHOOT
- 28 Down: Chess great Spassky- BORIS
- 30 Down: Who’s ahead and who’s not in camp coverage, so to speak- HORSERACE
- 31 Down: Early Chromebook manufacturer- ACER
- 32 Down: Energy-efficient bulbs, for short-LEDS
- 37 Down: Identify (as)- PEG
- 40 Down: Wise ones-SAGES
- 41 Down: Black___, nickname for Kobe Bryant: MAMBA
- 42 Down: What fell on Chicken Little’s head-ACORN
- 43 Down: Medieval Characters- RUNES
- 46 Down: Pod member-ORCA
- 47 Down: One of the three landlocked countries with four-letter names, asad from Chad and Mali- LAOS
- 48 Down: R&B/pop singer Aubrey-ODAY
- 49 Down: “Look what I did!”-TADA
- 51 Down: “You cannot look at a sleeping __ and feel tense”:Jane Pauley- CAT
- 52 Down: Montevideo Mrs.-SRA
Today’s NYT Crossword Answer Image for August 1, 2025
Today’s crossword struck a smart balance of clever wordplay, cultural references, and satisfying misdirection. The longer entries anchored the grid well, while punchy, modern clues kept the pace brisk. Some clues delivered solid “aha” moments, and the puzzle stayed accessible without sacrificing creativity.While the puzzle took a long time to complete, the end result was definitely worth the effort!
How did you fare with today’s NYT Crossword puzzle? Did you conquer all the clues, or were there a few head-scratchers?
The NYT Crossword was really tricky this time, and longer than the last one. The hints were helpful, but a few of them were still confusing. Will give it a 4.5 out of 5!
How to Play the NYT Crossword
Getting started with the NYT Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Your mission is to fill the entire grid with words that perfectly match both the Across and Down clues.
- The Clues: You’ll find two distinct sets of clues: “Across” for those horizontal words, and “Down” for the vertical ones.
- Word Length: While the clues themselves don’t explicitly state the word length, the grid itself is your guide, showing you exactly how many letters each answer needs. This is incredibly helpful for fitting words in!
- Intersections: The true genius of a crossword lies in its intersections! A letter you place for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This interconnectedness is your secret weapon for cracking those trickier words as more letters reveal themselves.
- Daily Refresh: The NYT Crossword offers a brand-new puzzle every 24 hours. So, if today’s was a tough one, a fresh challenge always awaits tomorrow!