Today’s NYT Crossword Hints and Answers (August 1, 2025)

For puzzle enthusiasts who love a daily mental workout and the satisfaction of a complete grid, the NYT Crossword is your perfect challenge! It’s the ultimate blend of clever clues and satisfying solutions, offering a deep dive into vocabulary and trivia. We know how engaging these puzzles can be, so whether you’re looking for a little nudge to finish strong or just want to confirm your brilliant solves, we’ve got the answers for today’s NYT Crossword, August 1, 2025.

Today’s NYT Crossword Hints & Answers for August 1, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across : Stringy parts of orange – Starts with “P”

: Stringy parts of orange – Starts with 6 Across : Regarding – Starts with “I”

: Regarding – Starts with 10 Across : Longtime airer of the docuseries “American Greed” – Starts with “C”

: Longtime airer of the docuseries “American Greed” – Starts with 14 Across : Offerings from a truck or cart – Starts with “S”

: Offerings from a truck or cart – Starts with 16 Across : Carrier lead-in to Mexico – Starts with “A”

: Carrier lead-in to Mexico – Starts with 17 Across : Phish-monger? – Starts with “S”

: Phish-monger? – Starts with 18 Across : [Love ya!] – Starts with “M”

: [Love ya!] – Starts with 19 Across : “The devil take ___ soul!”: Laertes – Starts with “T”

: “The devil take ___ soul!”: Laertes – Starts with 20 Across : Possible response to “Who’s ready?” – Starts with “W”

: Possible response to “Who’s ready?” – Starts with 21 Across : Start of a rally – Starts with “L”

: Start of a rally – Starts with 22 Across : Direction in a grilling recipe – Starts with “F”

: Direction in a grilling recipe – Starts with 23 Across : Substack alternative – Starts with “B”

: Substack alternative – Starts with 25 Across : Was out for a bit – Starts with “N”

: Was out for a bit – Starts with 28 Across : “Come on, stop dreaming” – Starts with “G”

: “Come on, stop dreaming” – Starts with 29 Across : Insect that can reproduce with or without mating – Starts with “A”

: Insect that can reproduce with or without mating – Starts with 30 Across : Oatmeal, e.g. – Starts with “H”

: Oatmeal, e.g. – Starts with 33 Across : Nanodevices – Starts with “I”

: Nanodevices – Starts with 34 Across : Hour, in Italy – Starts with “O”

: Hour, in Italy – Starts with 35 Across : “See ya later!” – Starts with “C”

: “See ya later!” – Starts with 36 Across : Beginning of Taurus season – Starts with “A”

: Beginning of Taurus season – Starts with 38 Across : Zapped, in a way – Starts with “T”

: Zapped, in a way – Starts with 39 Across : Sale sign words – Starts with “B”

: Sale sign words – Starts with 40 Across : Meals at which Elijah’s cup is poured – Starts with “S”

: Meals at which Elijah’s cup is poured – Starts with 41 Across : Ay, there’s the rub! – Starts with “I”

: Ay, there’s the rub! – Starts with 43 Across : Bordering on inappropriate, in a way – Starts with “E”

: Bordering on inappropriate, in a way – Starts with 44 Across : Needed a 41-Across – Starts with “M”

: Needed a 41-Across – Starts with 45 Across : Golf course part – Starts with “F”

: Golf course part – Starts with 47 Across : Nephew of Abraham – Starts with “L”

: Nephew of Abraham – Starts with 50 Across : Locale of the Sea of Serenity – Starts with “M”

: Locale of the Sea of Serenity – Starts with 51 Across : Literally, “grilled meat” – Starts with “C”

: Literally, “grilled meat” – Starts with 53 Across : Homeboys – Starts with “B”

: Homeboys – Starts with 54 Across : One way to the highway – Starts with “A”

: One way to the highway – Starts with 55 Across : Opposite of post– – Starts with “A”

: Opposite of post– – Starts with 56 Across : Complimentary assortment in a hotel room’s kitchenette, maybe – Starts with “T”

: Complimentary assortment in a hotel room’s kitchenette, maybe – Starts with 57 Across: Padding for a grade point average – Starts with “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down : Alternative to “Hey!”-Starts with “ P”

: Alternative to “Hey!”-Starts with “ 2 Down : Nagging dessire-Starts with “ I “

: Nagging dessire-Starts with “ “ 3 Down: It may come with breakfast in bed-Starts with “ T”

It may come with breakfast in bed-Starts with “ 4 Down: Sew what?-Starts with “ H”

Sew what?-Starts with “ 5 Down: Green poke bowl topping-Starts with “ H”

Green poke bowl topping-Starts with “ 6 Down: Evening meal during Ramadan-Starts with “ I”

Evening meal during Ramadan-Starts with “ 7 Down: Genre of “The Maltese Falcon” and “The Big Sleep”- Starts with “ N”

Genre of “The Maltese Falcon” and “The Big Sleep”- Starts with “ 8 Down: Bit of scattered Valentine’s Day decor-Starts with “ R”

Bit of scattered Valentine’s Day decor-Starts with “ 9 Down: D.C Summer hrs-Starts with “ E”

D.C Summer hrs-Starts with “ 10 Down: Finished with hair and makeup,say- Starts with “ C”

Finished with hair and makeup,say- Starts with “ 11 Down: Exciting announcement from a musician- Starts with “ N”

Exciting announcement from a musician- Starts with “ 12 Down: “Well Done!”- Starts with “ B”

“Well Done!”- Starts with “ 13 Down: Clinton’s last defense secretary- Starts with “ C”

Clinton’s last defense secretary- Starts with “ 15 Down: Riser’s Partner- Starts with “ T”

Riser’s Partner- Starts with “ 21 Down: Olympic track event in which Kenya dominates- Starts with “ T”

Olympic track event in which Kenya dominates- Starts with “ 22 Down: Intutive ability in the Marvel Universe- Starts with “ S”

Intutive ability in the Marvel Universe- Starts with “ 24 Down: Hero’s journey, say-Starts with “ A”

Hero’s journey, say-Starts with “ 25 Down: Hit hard- Starts with “ N”

Hit hard- Starts with “ 26 Down: Dad, in Korean-Starts with “ A”

Dad, in Korean-Starts with “ 27 Down: Job for a model-Starts with “ P”

Job for a model-Starts with “ 28 Down: Chess great Spassky- Starts with “ B “

Chess great Spassky- Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Who’s ahead and who’s not in camp coverage, so to speak- Starts with “H”

Who’s ahead and who’s not in camp coverage, so to speak- Starts with 31 Down: Early Chromebook manufacturer- Starts with “ A”

Early Chromebook manufacturer- Starts with “ 32 Down: Energy-efficient bulbs, for short-Starts with “ L”

Energy-efficient bulbs, for short-Starts with “ 37 Down: Identify (as)- Starts with “ P”

Identify (as)- Starts with “ 40 Down: Wise ones-Starts with “ S”

Wise ones-Starts with “ 41 Down: Black___, nickname for Kobe Bryant: Starts with “M”

Black___, nickname for Kobe Bryant: Starts with 42 Down: What fell on Chicken Little’s head-Starts with “ A”

What fell on Chicken Little’s head-Starts with “ 43 Down: Medieval Characters- Starts with “ R”

Medieval Characters- Starts with “ 46 Down: Pod member-Starts with “ O”

Pod member-Starts with “ 47 Down: One of the three landlocked countries with four-letter names, asad from Chad and Mali- Starts with “ L”

One of the three landlocked countries with four-letter names, asad from Chad and Mali- Starts with “ 48 Down: R&B/pop singer Aubrey-Starts with “ O”

R&B/pop singer Aubrey-Starts with “ 49 Down: “Look what I did!”-Starts with “ O”

“Look what I did!”-Starts with “ 51 Down: “You cannot look at a sleeping __ and feel tense”:Jane Pauley- Starts with “ C”

“You cannot look at a sleeping __ and feel tense”:Jane Pauley- Starts with “ 52 Down: Montevideo Mrs.-Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses locked in? Let’s see how you stacked up below!

Today’s NYT Crossword Answers for August 1, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Stringy parts of orange- PITHS

Stringy parts of orange- 6 Across: Regarding- INRE

Regarding- 10 Across: Longtime airer of the docuseries “American Greed” – CNBC

Longtime airer of the docuseries “American Greed” – 14 Across: Offerings from a truck or cart – STREETFOOD

Offerings from a truck or cart – 16 Across: Carrier lead-in to mexico- AERO

Carrier lead-in to mexico- 17 Across: :Phish-monger? – SCAMARTIST –

:Phish-monger? – – 18 Across: [Love ya!]- MWAH

[Love ya!]- 19 Across: “The devil take ___ soul!”: Laertes – THY

“The devil take ___ soul!”: Laertes – 20 Across: Possible response to “Who’s ready?” – WEARE

Possible response to “Who’s ready?” – 21 Across: Start of a rally – LET’SGO

Start of a rally – 22 Across: Direction in a grilling recipe – FLIP

Direction in a grilling recipe – 23 Across: Substack alternative – BLOG

Substack alternative – 25 Across: Was out for a bit – NAPPED

Was out for a bit – 28 Across: “Come on, stop dreaming” – GETREAL

“Come on, stop dreaming” – 29 Across : Insect that can reproduce with or without mating – APHID

Insect that can reproduce with or without mating – 30 Across: Oatmeal, eg- HOTCEREAL

Oatmeal, eg- 33 Across: Nanodevices- IPODS

Nanodevices- 34 Across : Hour, in Italy – ORA

: Hour, in Italy – 35 Across. “See ya later!” – CIAO

“See ya later!” – 36 Across: Beginning of Taurus season – APRIL

Beginning of Taurus season – 38 Across : Zapped, in a way – TASED

: Zapped, in a way – 39 Across : Sale sign words – BUYONEGETONE

: Sale sign words – 40 Across: Meals at which Elijah’s cup is poured – SEDERS

Meals at which Elijah’s cup is poured – 41 Across : Ay, there’s the rub! – IRONY

: Ay, there’s the rub! – 43 Across : Bordering on inappropriate, in a way – EDGY

: Bordering on inappropriate, in a way – 44 Across :Needed a 41-Across – MASSAGE

:Needed a 41-Across – 45 Across : Golf course part – FAIRWAY

: Golf course part – 47 Across : Nephew of Abraham – LOT

: Nephew of Abraham – 50 Across : Locale of the Sea of Serenity – MOON

: Locale of the Sea of Serenity – 51 Across : Literally, “grilled meat”- CARNEASADA

: Literally, “grilled meat”- 53 Across : Homeboys – BROS

: Homeboys – 54 Across : One way to the highway – ACCESSROAD

: One way to the highway – 55 Across : Opposite of post- – ANTE

: Opposite of post- – 56 Across :Complimentary assortment in a hotel room’s kitchenette, maybe – TEAS

:Complimentary assortment in a hotel room’s kitchenette, maybe – 57 Across: Padding for a grade point average-EASYA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Alternative to “Hey!”- PSST

: Alternative to “Hey!”- 2 Down : Nagging dessire- ITCH

: Nagging dessire- 3 Down: It may come with breakfast in bed- TRAY

It may come with breakfast in bed- 4 Down: Sew what?- HEM

Sew what?- 5 Down: Green poke bowl topping- SEAWEEDSALAD

Green poke bowl topping- 6 Down: Evening meal during Ramadan- IFTAR

Evening meal during Ramadan- 7 Down: Genre of “The Maltese Falcon” and “The Big Sleep”- NOIR

Genre of “The Maltese Falcon” and “The Big Sleep”- 8 Down: Bit of scattered Valentine’s Day decor- ROSEPETAL

Bit of scattered Valentine’s Day decor- 9 Down: D.C Summer hrs- EDT

D.C Summer hrs- 10 Down: Finished with hair and makeup,say- CAMERAREADY

Finished with hair and makeup,say- 11 Down: Exciting announcement from a musician- NEWRELEASE

Exciting announcement from a musician- 12 Down: “Well Done!”- BRAVO

“Well Done!”- 13 Down: Clinton’s last defense secretary- COHEN

Clinton’s last defense secretary- 15 Down: Riser’s Partner- TREAD

Riser’s Partner- 21 Down: Olympic track event in which Kenya dominates- STEEPLECHASE

Olympic track event in which Kenya dominates- 22 Down: Intutive ability in the Marvel Universe- SPIDERSENSE

Intutive ability in the Marvel Universe- 24 Down: Hero’s journey, say- ARC

Hero’s journey, say- 25 Down: Hit hard- NAIL

Hit hard- 26 Down: Dad, in Korean- APPA

Dad, in Korean- 27 Down: Job for a model- PHOTOSHOOT

Job for a model- 28 Down: Chess great Spassky- BORIS

Chess great Spassky- 30 Down: Who’s ahead and who’s not in camp coverage, so to speak- HORSERACE

Who’s ahead and who’s not in camp coverage, so to speak- 31 Down: Early Chromebook manufacturer- ACER

Early Chromebook manufacturer- 32 Down: Energy-efficient bulbs, for short- LEDS

Energy-efficient bulbs, for short- 37 Down: Identify (as)- PEG

Identify (as)- 40 Down: Wise ones- SAGES

Wise ones- 41 Down: Black___, nickname for Kobe Bryant: MAMBA

Black___, nickname for Kobe Bryant: 42 Down: What fell on Chicken Little’s head- ACORN

What fell on Chicken Little’s head- 43 Down: Medieval Characters- RUNES

Medieval Characters- 46 Down: Pod member- ORCA

Pod member- 47 Down: One of the three landlocked countries with four-letter names, asad from Chad and Mali- LAOS

One of the three landlocked countries with four-letter names, asad from Chad and Mali- 48 Down: R&B/pop singer Aubrey- ODAY

R&B/pop singer Aubrey- 49 Down: “Look what I did!”- TADA

“Look what I did!”- 51 Down: “You cannot look at a sleeping __ and feel tense”:Jane Pauley- CAT

“You cannot look at a sleeping __ and feel tense”:Jane Pauley- 52 Down: Montevideo Mrs.-SRA

Today’s NYT Crossword Answer Image for August 1, 2025

Today’s crossword struck a smart balance of clever wordplay, cultural references, and satisfying misdirection. The longer entries anchored the grid well, while punchy, modern clues kept the pace brisk. Some clues delivered solid “aha” moments, and the puzzle stayed accessible without sacrificing creativity.While the puzzle took a long time to complete, the end result was definitely worth the effort!

How did you fare with today’s NYT Crossword puzzle? Did you conquer all the clues, or were there a few head-scratchers?

The NYT Crossword was really tricky this time, and longer than the last one. The hints were helpful, but a few of them were still confusing. Will give it a 4.5 out of 5!

How to Play the NYT Crossword

Getting started with the NYT Crossword is super simple!