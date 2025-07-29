Today’s NYT Crossword Hints and Answers (July 29, 2025)

For puzzle enthusiasts who love a daily mental workout and the satisfaction of a complete grid, the NYT Crossword is your perfect challenge! It’s the ultimate blend of clever clues and satisfying solutions, offering a deep dive into vocabulary and trivia. We know how engaging these puzzles can be, so whether you’re looking for a little nudge to finish strong or just want to confirm your brilliant solves, we’ve got the answers for today’s NYT Crossword, July 29, 2025.

Today’s NYT Crossword Clues & Answers for July 29, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “I give up!” – Starts with “U”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Bygone world power, for short – Starts with “U”

Got all your guesses locked in? Let’s see how you stacked up below!

Today’s NYT Crossword Answers for July 29, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “I give up!” – UNCLE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Bygone world power, for short – USSR

Today’s NYT Crossword Answer Image for July 29, 2025

How did you fare with today’s NYT Crossword puzzle? Did you conquer all the clues, or were there a few head-scratchers?

How to Play the NYT Crossword

Getting started with the NYT Crossword is super simple!