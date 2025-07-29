Today’s NYT Crossword Hints and Answers (July 29, 2025)

For puzzle enthusiasts who love a daily mental workout and the satisfaction of a complete grid, the NYT Crossword is your perfect challenge! It’s the ultimate blend of clever clues and satisfying solutions, offering a deep dive into vocabulary and trivia. We know how engaging these puzzles can be, so whether you’re looking for a little nudge to finish strong or just want to confirm your brilliant solves, we’ve got the answers for today’s NYT Crossword, July 29, 2025.
Today’s NYT Crossword Clues & Answers for July 29, 2025
Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: “I give up!” – Starts with “U”
- 6 Across: J.F.K.’s predecessor – Starts with “D”
- 9 Across: Golden fruit that started the Trojan War, in myth – Starts with “A”
- 14 Across: Permanent location? – Starts with “S”
- 15 Across: Charged particle – Starts with “I”
- 16 Across: Studied, with “over” – Starts with “P”
- 17 Across: Chuckle +___= chortle – Starts with “S”
- 18 Across: Prior to now – Starts with “A”
- 19 Across: Singer Mary J.___ – Starts with “B”
- 20 Across: Who said “Every great film should seem new every time you see it” – Starts with “R”
- 23 Across: “That’s my cue!” – Starts with “I”
- 24 Across: Nickname for Eleanor – Starts with “N”
- 25 Across: Sundry: Abbr. – Starts with “M”
- 27 Across: Be an agent for, informally – Starts with “R”
- 30 Across: Introspective rock genre – Starts with “E”
- 31 Across: Hamlet’s ill-fated love interest – Starts with “O”
- 35 Across: Rejoinder to a doubter – Starts with “I”
- 37 Across: Mount with four faces that all face southeast – Starts with “R”
- 38 Across: Constantly pushing forward – Starts with “G”
- 39 Across: Dads – Starts with “P”
- 40 Across: Wide-eyed and eager – Starts with “A”
- 41 Across: Argon or neon – Starts with “I”
- 44 Across: Grilled Italian sandwich – Starts with “P”
- 46 Across: Some fins – Starts with “D”
- 47 Across: Catchy song, in modern lingo – Starts with “B”
- 48 Across: Composer Coleman and others – Starts with “C”
- 49 Across: They can be boosted or bruised – Starts with “E”
- 50 Across: Setting of Switzerland’s Glacier Express – Starts with “A”
- 52 Across: File format for a profile pic – Starts with “J”
- 55 Across: Western city hinted at seven times in this puzzle’s circled letters – Starts with “B”
- 60 Across: Burr in “Hamilton” – Starts with “A”
- 62 Across: Ctrl-Alt-___ – Starts with “D”
- 63 Across: Think out loud – Starts with “O”
- 64 Across: Adrien with Oscars – Starts with “B”
- 65 Across: Miner matter – Starts with “O”
- 66 Across: Birthplace of artist Leonardo – Starts with “V”
- 67 Across: Flippant – Starts with “S”
- 68 Across: Holiday party pour – Starts with “N”
- 69 Across: Plein-air painter’s prop – Starts with “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Bygone world power, for short – Starts with “U”
- 2 Down: Prefix meaning “one-billionth” – Starts with “N”
- 3 Down: Bulky slip-on – Starts with “C”
- 4 Down: Italian film star Sophia – Starts with “L”
- 5 Down: Main courses – Starts with “E”
- 6 Down: El infierno figure – Starts with “D”
- 7 Down: Modern lead-in to coin – Starts with “D”
- 8 Down: Huge – Starts with “E”
- 9 Down: “Be on the lookout” alert, in brief – Starts with “A”
- 10 Down: Role for Erik Estrada on TV’s “CHiPs … as well as in real life – Starts with “P”
- 11 Down: Stiffly demure – Starts with “P”
- 12 Down: Toy brand with theme parks on three continents – Starts with “L”
- 13 Down: Unspoiled paradise – Starts with “E”
- 21 Down: Muppet who’s made guest appearances on “Scrubs” and “The West Wing” – Starts with “E”
- 22 Down: Suggestions – Starts with “T”
- 26 Down: Quiet sound? – Starts with “S”
- 27 Down: Inflexible – Starts with “R”
- 28 Down: Low-cost, in ads – Starts with “E”
- 29 Down: Handout at a busy restaurant – Starts with “P”
- 32 Down: “___ will get you from A to B. Imagination can take you everywhere” (statement attributed to Einstein) – Starts with “L”
- 33 Down: Humor with a twist – Starts with “I”
- 34 Down: Protection – Starts with “A”
- 36 Down: Thor and Odin – Starts with “N”
- 37 Down: Dorm aides, for short – Starts with “R”
- 39 Down: Forwent – Starts with “P”
- 42 Down: What’s touch and go? – Starts with “T”
- 43 Down: Hunk of melted mozzarella, e.g. – Starts with “G”
- 44 Down: Sport with mallets – Starts with “P”
- 45 Down: Give the OK – Starts with “A”
- 47 Down: Reason to wear a knee brace, perhaps – Starts with “B”
- 51 Down: Old-timey photo filter – Starts with “S”
- 52 Down: Zingers – Starts with “J”
- 53 Down: Prefix with sail or glide – Starts with “P”
- 54 Down: Cupid’s Greek counterpart – Starts with “E”
- 56 Down: Infamous Roman ruler – Starts with “N”
- 57 Down: Options for martinis – Starts with “G”
- 58 Down: A single time – Starts with “O”
- 59 Down: Actor ___ Patrick Harris – Starts with “N”
- 61 Down: Subway Series squad, on scoreboards – Starts with “N”
Got all your guesses locked in? Let’s see how you stacked up below!
Today’s NYT Crossword Answers for July 29, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: “I give up!” – UNCLE
- 6 Across: J.F.K.’s predecessor – DDE
- 9 Across: Golden fruit that started the Trojan War, in myth – APPLE
- 14 Across: Permanent location? – SALON
- 15 Across: Charged particle – ION
- 16 Across: Studied, with “over” – PORED
- 17 Across: Chuckle +___= chortle – SNORT
- 18 Across: Prior to now – AGO
- 19 Across: Singer Mary J.___ – BLIGE
- 20 Across: Who said “Every great film should seem new every time you see it” – ROGEREBERT
- 23 Across: “That’s my cue!” – IMON
- 24 Across: Nickname for Eleanor – NELL
- 25 Across: Sundry: Abbr. – MISC
- 27 Across: Be an agent for, informally – REP
- 30 Across: Introspective rock genre – EMO
- 31 Across: Hamlet’s ill-fated love interest – OPHELIA
- 35 Across: Rejoinder to a doubter – ICANSO
- 37 Across: Mount with four faces that all face southeast – RUSHMORE
- 38 Across: Constantly pushing forward – GOGO
- 39 Across: Dads – PAS
- 40 Across: Wide-eyed and eager – AGOG
- 41 Across: Argon or neon – INERTGAS
- 44 Across: Grilled Italian sandwich – PANINI
- 46 Across: Some fins – DORSALS
- 47 Across: Catchy song, in modern lingo – BOP
- 48 Across: Composer Coleman and others – CYS
- 49 Across: They can be boosted or bruised – EGOS
- 50 Across: Setting of Switzerland’s Glacier Express – ALPS
- 52 Across: File format for a profile pic – JPEG
- 55 Across: Western city hinted at seven times in this puzzle’s circled letters – BENDOREGON
- 60 Across: Burr in “Hamilton” – AARON
- 62 Across: Ctrl-Alt-___ – DEL
- 63 Across: Think out loud – OPINE
- 64 Across: Adrien with Oscars – BRODY
- 65 Across: Miner matter – ORE
- 66 Across: Birthplace of artist Leonardo – VINCI
- 67 Across: Flippant – SASSY
- 68 Across: Holiday party pour – NOG
- 69 Across: Plein-air painter’s prop – EASEL
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Bygone world power, for short – USSR
- 2 Down: Prefix meaning “one-billionth” – NANO
- 3 Down: Bulky slip-on – CLOG
- 4 Down: Italian film star Sophia – LOREN
- 5 Down: Main courses – ENTREES
- 6 Down: El infierno figure – DIABLO
- 7 Down: Modern lead-in to coin – DOGE
- 8 Down: Huge – ENORMOUS
- 9 Down: “Be on the lookout” alert, in brief – AAB
- 10 Down: Role for Erik Estrada on TV’s “CHiPs … as well as in real life – POLICEMAN
- 11 Down: Stiffly demure – PRIM
- 12 Down: Toy brand with theme parks on three continents – LEGO
- 13 Down: Unspoiled paradise – EDEN
- 21 Down: Muppet who’s made guest appearances on “Scrubs” and “The West Wing” – ELMO
- 22 Down: Suggestions – TIPS
- 26 Down: Quiet sound? – SHH
- 27 Down: Inflexible – RIGID
- 28 Down: Low-cost, in ads – ECONO
- 29 Down: Handout at a busy restaurant – PAGER
- 32 Down: “___ will get you from A to B. Imagination can take you everywhere” (statement attributed to Einstein) – LOGIC
- 33 Down: Humor with a twist – IRONY
- 34 Down: Protection – AEGIS
- 36 Down: Thor and Odin – NORSEGODS
- 37 Down: Dorm aides, for short – RAS
- 39 Down: Forwent – PASSEDON
- 42 Down: What’s touch and go? – TAG
- 43 Down: Hunk of melted mozzarella, e.g. – GLOB
- 44 Down: Sport with mallets – POLO
- 45 Down: Give the OK – APPROVE
- 47 Down: Reason to wear a knee brace, perhaps – BADLEG
- 51 Down: Old-timey photo filter – SEPIA
- 52 Down: Zingers – JABS
- 53 Down: Prefix with sail or glide – PARA
- 54 Down: Cupid’s Greek counterpart – EROS
- 56 Down: Infamous Roman ruler – NERO
- 57 Down: Options for martinis – GINS
- 58 Down: A single time – ONCE
- 59 Down: Actor ___ Patrick Harris – NEIL
- 61 Down: Subway Series squad, on scoreboards – NYY
Today’s NYT Crossword Answer Image for July 29, 2025
How did you fare with today’s NYT Crossword puzzle? Did you conquer all the clues, or were there a few head-scratchers?
How to Play the NYT Crossword
Getting started with the NYT Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Your mission is to fill the entire grid with words that perfectly match both the Across and Down clues.
- The Clues: You’ll find two distinct sets of clues: “Across” for those horizontal words, and “Down” for the vertical ones.
- Word Length: While the clues themselves don’t explicitly state the word length, the grid itself is your guide, showing you exactly how many letters each answer needs. This is incredibly helpful for fitting words in!
- Intersections: The true genius of a crossword lies in its intersections! A letter you place for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This interconnectedness is your secret weapon for cracking those trickier words as more letters reveal themselves.
- Daily Refresh: The NYT Crossword offers a brand-new puzzle every 24 hours. So, if today’s was a tough one, a fresh challenge always awaits tomorrow!