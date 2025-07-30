Today’s NYT Crossword Hints and Answers (July 30, 2025)

For puzzle enthusiasts who love a daily mental workout and the satisfaction of a complete grid, the NYT Crossword is your perfect challenge! It’s the ultimate blend of clever clues and satisfying solutions, offering a deep dive into vocabulary and trivia. We know how engaging these puzzles can be, so whether you’re looking for a little nudge to finish strong or just want to confirm your brilliant solves, we’ve got the answers for today’s NYT Crossword, July 30, 2025.

Today’s NYT Crossword Clues & Answers for July 30, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Dallas baller – Starts with “M”

Dallas baller – Starts with “M” 4 Across: Doesn’t have – Starts with “L”

Doesn’t have – Starts with “L” 9 Across: What you might add to fruit to make a drink? – Starts with “A”

What you might add to fruit to make a drink? – Starts with “A” 12 Across: Popular oldies – Starts with “C”

Popular oldies – Starts with “C” 14 Across: Sch, whose mascot is Tim the Beaver – Starts with “M”

Sch, whose mascot is Tim the Beaver – Starts with “M” 15 Across: Zugspitze, for one – Starts with “A”

Zugspitze, for one – Starts with “A” 16 Across: Put a cork in, say – Starts with “S”

Put a cork in, say – Starts with “S” 17 Across: Grishnakh or Gothmog in “The Lord of the Rings” – Starts with “O”

Grishnakh or Gothmog in “The Lord of the Rings” – Starts with “O” 18 Across: Got ready to post on Insta, say – Starts with “T”

Got ready to post on Insta, say – Starts with “T” 21 Across: Where everyone is at home – Starts with “E”

Where everyone is at home – Starts with “E” 23 Across: Word after sand or speed – Starts with “T”

Word after sand or speed – Starts with “T” 24 Across: Murkiness – Starts with “O”

Murkiness – Starts with “O” 27 Across: Beer hall recyclables – Starts with “B”

Beer hall recyclables – Starts with “B” 28 Across: Beverage served alongside the treats in this puzzle – Starts with “M”

Beverage served alongside the treats in this puzzle – Starts with “M” 30 Across: Summer hangout locale – Starts with “P”

Summer hangout locale – Starts with “P” 32 Across: Man’s name that’s a woman’s name backward – Starts with “A”

Man’s name that’s a woman’s name backward – Starts with “A” 34 Across: Hectic home, metaphorically – Starts with “Z”

Hectic home, metaphorically – Starts with “Z” 35 Across : Extra-thick Nabisco treats, hinted at four times in this puzzle – Starts with “D”

: Extra-thick Nabisco treats, hinted at four times in this puzzle – Starts with “D” 39 Across: Like poker champion Chris Moneymaker’s name – Starts with “A”

Like poker champion Chris Moneymaker’s name – Starts with “A” 40 Across: Years ago – Starts with “O”

Years ago – Starts with “O” 41 Across: Gamble – Starts with “R”

Gamble – Starts with “R” 42 Across: Bunny with a Brooklyn accent – Starts with “B”

Bunny with a Brooklyn accent – Starts with “B” 44 Across: Empty spaces – Starts with “V”

Empty spaces – Starts with “V” 45 Across: In on – Starts with “P”

In on – Starts with “P” 47 Across: Monomaniacal sea captain of literature – Starts with “A”

Monomaniacal sea captain of literature – Starts with “A” 50 Across: Scrumptious camp treat – Starts with “S”

Scrumptious camp treat – Starts with “S” 51 Across: 15 to 29, for “American Idol” – Starts with “A”

15 to 29, for “American Idol” – Starts with “A” 55 Across: Cut down – Starts with “H”

Cut down – Starts with “H” 56 Across: Badly beaten – Starts with “R”

Badly beaten – Starts with “R” 59 Across: Tech ___ (stereotypical Silicon Valley sort) – Starts with “B”

Tech ___ (stereotypical Silicon Valley sort) – Starts with “B” 60 Across: Insect that “farms” aphids for their honeydew – Starts with “A”

Insect that “farms” aphids for their honeydew – Starts with “A” 61 Across: Consequence – Starts with “A”

Consequence – Starts with “A” 62 Across: “Really?” – Starts with “H”

“Really?” – Starts with “H” 63 Across: Entered, as data – Starts with “F”

Entered, as data – Starts with “F” 64 Across: Sigma preceder – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Exam for a prospective osteopath – Starts with “M”

Exam for a prospective osteopath – Starts with “M” 2 Down: Ration out – Starts with “A”

Ration out – Starts with “A” 3 Down: Trail left by a jet – Starts with “V”

Trail left by a jet – Starts with “V” 4 Down: Sigmatism – Starts with “L”

Sigmatism – Starts with “L” 5 Down: When Elphaba and Glinda sing “Defying Gravity” in Broadway’s “Wicked” – Starts with “A”

When Elphaba and Glinda sing “Defying Gravity” in Broadway’s “Wicked” – Starts with “A” 6 Down: Like some cookies or ice cream treats – Starts with “C”

Like some cookies or ice cream treats – Starts with “C” 7 Down: Money in Laos – Starts with “K”

Money in Laos – Starts with “K” 8 Down: R-V hookup – Starts with “S”

R-V hookup – Starts with “S” 9 Down: Writes off over time – Starts with “A”

Writes off over time – Starts with “A” 10 Down: Stink eye – Starts with “D”

Stink eye – Starts with “D” 11 Down: Engrave – Starts with “E”

Engrave – Starts with “E” 13 Down: Design bit – Starts with “S”

Design bit – Starts with “S” 19 Down: Shish ___ – Starts with “K”

Shish ___ – Starts with “K” 20 Down: God rejected by Daphne in myth – Starts with “A”

God rejected by Daphne in myth – Starts with “A” 22 Down: Object – Starts with “A”

Object – Starts with “A” 25 Down: Land of Ilamas – Starts with “P”

Land of Ilamas – Starts with “P” 26 Down: Since – Starts with “A”

Since – Starts with “A” 29 Down: Bout stoppers, in brief – Starts with “K”

Bout stoppers, in brief – Starts with “K” 30 Down: It might appear to give you options – Starts with “P”

It might appear to give you options – Starts with “P” 31 Down: Supplementary result – Starts with “O”

Supplementary result – Starts with “O” 33 Down: Like a body temperature of around 98.6 F – Starts with “N”

Like a body temperature of around 98.6 F – Starts with “N” 35 Down: Gently apply – Starts with “D”

Gently apply – Starts with “D” 36 Down: Schadenfreude source – Starts with “E”

Schadenfreude source – Starts with “E” 37 Down: Riff like Ella Fitzgerald – Starts with “S”

Riff like Ella Fitzgerald – Starts with “S” 38 Down: ___Sunak, former British P.M. – Starts with “R”

___Sunak, former British P.M. – Starts with “R” 43 Down : Word shouted before and after “yes” – Starts with “S”

: Word shouted before and after “yes” – Starts with “S” 46 Down : Fashion icon wang – Starts with “V”

: Fashion icon wang – Starts with “V” 48 Down : Substance in which many insects have been fossilized – Starts with “A”

: Substance in which many insects have been fossilized – Starts with “A” 49 Down : Tree with papery bark – Starts with “B”

: Tree with papery bark – Starts with “B” 50 Down : Onetime Persian title – Starts with “S”

: Onetime Persian title – Starts with “S” 52 Down: ___Allen, jazz pianist – Starts with “G”

___Allen, jazz pianist – Starts with “G” 53 Down: Place in both the Quran and the Bible – Starts with “E”

Place in both the Quran and the Bible – Starts with “E” 54 Down: Famous film pooch – Starts with “T”

Famous film pooch – Starts with “T” 57 Down: Askew – Starts with “O”

Askew – Starts with “O” 58 Down: Big 12 athlete – Starts with “U”

Got all your guesses locked in? Let’s see how you stacked up below!

Today’s NYT Crossword Answers for July 30, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dallas baller – MAV

LACKS

ADE

CLASSICHITS

MIT

ALP

STOPUP

ORC

TOOKAPIC

EARTH

TRAP

OPACITY

BOTTLES

MILK

POOL

ARON

ZOO

DOUBLESTUFOREOS

APT

ONCE

RISK

BUGS

VACUUMS

PRIVYTO

AHAB

SMORE

AGELIMIT

HEW

ROUTED

BRO

ANT

AFTEREFFECT

HUH

FEDIN

RHO

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Exam for a prospective osteopath – MCAT

ALLOT

VAPOR

LISP

ACTI

CHOCOLATECOATED

KIP

STU

AMORTIZES

DIRTYLOOK

ETCH

SPEC

KABOB

APOLLO

AIM

PERU

ASOF

KOS

POPUPMENU

OUTGROWTH

NORMAL

DAB

ENVY

SCAT

RISHI

SIR

VERA

AMBER

BIRCH

SHAH

GERI

EDEN

TOTO

OFF

UTE

Today’s NYT Crossword Answer Image for July 30, 2025

How did you fare with today’s NYT Crossword puzzle? Did you conquer all the clues, or were there a few head-scratchers?

The NYT Crossword was really unique this time, but shorter than the last one. The hints were helpful, but a few of them were still confusing. Will give it a 4 out of 5!

How to Play the NYT Crossword

Getting started with the NYT Crossword is super simple!