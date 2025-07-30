Today’s NYT Crossword Hints and Answers (July 30, 2025)

For puzzle enthusiasts who love a daily mental workout and the satisfaction of a complete grid, the NYT Crossword is your perfect challenge! It’s the ultimate blend of clever clues and satisfying solutions, offering a deep dive into vocabulary and trivia. We know how engaging these puzzles can be, so whether you’re looking for a little nudge to finish strong or just want to confirm your brilliant solves, we’ve got the answers for today’s NYT Crossword, July 30, 2025.
Today’s NYT Crossword Clues & Answers for July 30, 2025
Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Dallas baller – Starts with “M”
- 4 Across: Doesn’t have – Starts with “L”
- 9 Across: What you might add to fruit to make a drink? – Starts with “A”
- 12 Across: Popular oldies – Starts with “C”
- 14 Across: Sch, whose mascot is Tim the Beaver – Starts with “M”
- 15 Across: Zugspitze, for one – Starts with “A”
- 16 Across: Put a cork in, say – Starts with “S”
- 17 Across: Grishnakh or Gothmog in “The Lord of the Rings” – Starts with “O”
- 18 Across: Got ready to post on Insta, say – Starts with “T”
- 21 Across: Where everyone is at home – Starts with “E”
- 23 Across: Word after sand or speed – Starts with “T”
- 24 Across: Murkiness – Starts with “O”
- 27 Across: Beer hall recyclables – Starts with “B”
- 28 Across: Beverage served alongside the treats in this puzzle – Starts with “M”
- 30 Across: Summer hangout locale – Starts with “P”
- 32 Across: Man’s name that’s a woman’s name backward – Starts with “A”
- 34 Across: Hectic home, metaphorically – Starts with “Z”
- 35 Across: Extra-thick Nabisco treats, hinted at four times in this puzzle – Starts with “D”
- 39 Across: Like poker champion Chris Moneymaker’s name – Starts with “A”
- 40 Across: Years ago – Starts with “O”
- 41 Across: Gamble – Starts with “R”
- 42 Across: Bunny with a Brooklyn accent – Starts with “B”
- 44 Across: Empty spaces – Starts with “V”
- 45 Across: In on – Starts with “P”
- 47 Across: Monomaniacal sea captain of literature – Starts with “A”
- 50 Across: Scrumptious camp treat – Starts with “S”
- 51 Across: 15 to 29, for “American Idol” – Starts with “A”
- 55 Across: Cut down – Starts with “H”
- 56 Across: Badly beaten – Starts with “R”
- 59 Across: Tech ___ (stereotypical Silicon Valley sort) – Starts with “B”
- 60 Across: Insect that “farms” aphids for their honeydew – Starts with “A”
- 61 Across: Consequence – Starts with “A”
- 62 Across: “Really?” – Starts with “H”
- 63 Across: Entered, as data – Starts with “F”
- 64 Across: Sigma preceder – Starts with “R”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Exam for a prospective osteopath – Starts with “M”
- 2 Down: Ration out – Starts with “A”
- 3 Down: Trail left by a jet – Starts with “V”
- 4 Down: Sigmatism – Starts with “L”
- 5 Down: When Elphaba and Glinda sing “Defying Gravity” in Broadway’s “Wicked” – Starts with “A”
- 6 Down: Like some cookies or ice cream treats – Starts with “C”
- 7 Down: Money in Laos – Starts with “K”
- 8 Down: R-V hookup – Starts with “S”
- 9 Down: Writes off over time – Starts with “A”
- 10 Down: Stink eye – Starts with “D”
- 11 Down: Engrave – Starts with “E”
- 13 Down: Design bit – Starts with “S”
- 19 Down: Shish ___ – Starts with “K”
- 20 Down: God rejected by Daphne in myth – Starts with “A”
- 22 Down: Object – Starts with “A”
- 25 Down: Land of Ilamas – Starts with “P”
- 26 Down: Since – Starts with “A”
- 29 Down: Bout stoppers, in brief – Starts with “K”
- 30 Down: It might appear to give you options – Starts with “P”
- 31 Down: Supplementary result – Starts with “O”
- 33 Down: Like a body temperature of around 98.6 F – Starts with “N”
- 35 Down: Gently apply – Starts with “D”
- 36 Down: Schadenfreude source – Starts with “E”
- 37 Down: Riff like Ella Fitzgerald – Starts with “S”
- 38 Down: ___Sunak, former British P.M. – Starts with “R”
- 43 Down: Word shouted before and after “yes” – Starts with “S”
- 46 Down: Fashion icon wang – Starts with “V”
- 48 Down: Substance in which many insects have been fossilized – Starts with “A”
- 49 Down: Tree with papery bark – Starts with “B”
- 50 Down: Onetime Persian title – Starts with “S”
- 52 Down: ___Allen, jazz pianist – Starts with “G”
- 53 Down: Place in both the Quran and the Bible – Starts with “E”
- 54 Down: Famous film pooch – Starts with “T”
- 57 Down: Askew – Starts with “O”
- 58 Down: Big 12 athlete – Starts with “U”
Got all your guesses locked in? Let’s see how you stacked up below!
Today’s NYT Crossword Answers for July 30, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Dallas baller – MAV
- 4 Across: Doesn’t have – LACKS
- 9 Across: What you might add to fruit to make a drink? – ADE
- 12 Across: Popular oldies – CLASSICHITS
- 14 Across: Sch, whose mascot is Tim the Beaver – MIT
- 15 Across: Zugspitze, for one – ALP
- 16 Across: Put a cork in, say – STOPUP
- 17 Across: Grishnakh or Gothmog in “The Lord of the Rings” – ORC
- 18 Across: Got ready to post on Insta, say – TOOKAPIC
- 21 Across: Where everyone is at home – EARTH
- 23 Across: Word after sand or speed – TRAP
- 24 Across: Murkiness – OPACITY
- 27 Across: Beer hall recyclables – BOTTLES
- 28 Across: Beverage served alongside the treats in this puzzle – MILK
- 30 Across: Summer hangout locale – POOL
- 32 Across: Man’s name that’s a woman’s name backward – ARON
- 34 Across: Hectic home, metaphorically – ZOO
- 35 Across: Extra-thick Nabisco treats, hinted at four times in this puzzle – DOUBLESTUFOREOS
- 39 Across: Like poker champion Chris Moneymaker’s name – APT
- 40 Across: Years ago – ONCE
- 41 Across: Gamble – RISK
- 42 Across: Bunny with a Brooklyn accent – BUGS
- 44 Across: Empty spaces – VACUUMS
- 45 Across: In on – PRIVYTO
- 47 Across: Monomaniacal sea captain of literature – AHAB
- 50 Across: Scrumptious camp treat – SMORE
- 51 Across: 15 to 29, for “American Idol” – AGELIMIT
- 55 Across: Cut down – HEW
- 56 Across: Badly beaten – ROUTED
- 59 Across: Tech ___ (stereotypical Silicon Valley sort) – BRO
- 60 Across: Insect that “farms” aphids for their honeydew – ANT
- 61 Across: Consequence – AFTEREFFECT
- 62 Across: “Really?” – HUH
- 63 Across: Entered, as data – FEDIN
- 64 Across: Sigma preceder – RHO
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Exam for a prospective osteopath – MCAT
- 2 Down: Ration out – ALLOT
- 3 Down: Trail left by a jet – VAPOR
- 4 Down: Sigmatism – LISP
- 5 Down: When Elphaba and Glinda sing “Defying Gravity” in Broadway’s “Wicked” – ACTI
- 6 Down: Like some cookies or ice cream treats – CHOCOLATECOATED
- 7 Down: Money in Laos – KIP
- 8 Down: R-V hookup – STU
- 9 Down: Writes off over time – AMORTIZES
- 10 Down: Stink eye – DIRTYLOOK
- 11 Down: Engrave – ETCH
- 13 Down: Design bit – SPEC
- 19 Down: Shish ___ – KABOB
- 20 Down: God rejected by Daphne in myth – APOLLO
- 22 Down: Object – AIM
- 25 Down: Land of Ilamas – PERU
- 26 Down: Since – ASOF
- 29 Down: Bout stoppers, in brief – KOS
- 30 Down: It might appear to give you options – POPUPMENU
- 31 Down: Supplementary result – OUTGROWTH
- 33 Down: Like a body temperature of around 98.6 F – NORMAL
- 35 Down: Gently apply – DAB
- 36 Down: Schadenfreude source – ENVY
- 37 Down: Riff like Ella Fitzgerald – SCAT
- 38 Down: ___Sunak, former British P.M. – RISHI
- 43 Down: Word shouted before and after “yes” – SIR
- 46 Down: Fashion icon wang – VERA
- 48 Down: Substance in which many insects have been fossilized – AMBER
- 49 Down: Tree with papery bark – BIRCH
- 50 Down: Onetime Persian title – SHAH
- 52 Down: ___Allen, jazz pianist – GERI
- 53 Down: Place in both the Quran and the Bible – EDEN
- 54 Down: Famous film pooch – TOTO
- 57 Down: Askew – OFF
- 58 Down: Big 12 athlete – UTE
Today’s NYT Crossword Answer Image for July 30, 2025
How did you fare with today’s NYT Crossword puzzle? Did you conquer all the clues, or were there a few head-scratchers?
The NYT Crossword was really unique this time, but shorter than the last one. The hints were helpful, but a few of them were still confusing. Will give it a 4 out of 5!
How to Play the NYT Crossword
Getting started with the NYT Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Your mission is to fill the entire grid with words that perfectly match both the Across and Down clues.
- The Clues: You’ll find two distinct sets of clues: “Across” for those horizontal words, and “Down” for the vertical ones.
- Word Length: While the clues themselves don’t explicitly state the word length, the grid itself is your guide, showing you exactly how many letters each answer needs. This is incredibly helpful for fitting words in!
- Intersections: The true genius of a crossword lies in its intersections! A letter you place for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This interconnectedness is your secret weapon for cracking those trickier words as more letters reveal themselves.
- Daily Refresh: The NYT Crossword offers a brand-new puzzle every 24 hours. So, if today’s was a tough one, a fresh challenge always awaits tomorrow!