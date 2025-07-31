Today’s NYT Crossword Hints and Answers (July 31, 2025)

For puzzle enthusiasts who love a daily mental workout and the satisfaction of a complete grid, the NYT Crossword is your perfect challenge! It’s the ultimate blend of clever clues and satisfying solutions, offering a deep dive into vocabulary and trivia. We know how engaging these puzzles can be, so whether you’re looking for a little nudge to finish strong or just want to confirm your brilliant solves, we’ve got the answers for today’s NYT Crossword, July 31, 2025.
Today’s NYT Crossword Clues & Answers for July 31, 2025
Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: The X-Men, e.g. – Starts with “M”
- 6 Across: Way off – Starts with “A”
- 10 Across: Blowout victory – Starts with “R”
- 14 Across: Home of the White Cloud Mountains – Starts with “I”
- 15 Across: Excellent sort of person to be a copy editor – Starts with “P”
- 16 Across: Dr. __ (repeated Mike Myers film role) – Starts with “E”
- 17 Across: : – Starts with “C”
- 18 Across: One with a vision – Starts with “S”
- 19 Across: Transfer from one bottle to another – Starts with “D”
- 20 Across: Ring – Starts with “E”
- 22 Across: Empty spaces – Starts with “L”
- 24 Across: Rita __, “Anywhere” singer – Starts with “O”
- 25 Across: Scout’s work, informally – Starts with “R”
- 26 Across: Testing the limits, say – Starts with “A”
- 30 Across: Little guys – Starts with “K”
- 34 Across: Bloom in several Monet paintings – Starts with “L”
- 35 Across: Best Picture of 1958 – Starts with “G”
- 37 Across: Bit of Chinese New Year décor – Starts with “L”
- 38 Across: Filled up with – Starts with “A”
- 39 Across: Low-lying flat trees or, when read the other way, a hint to this puzzle – Starts with “T”
- 41 Across: Agcy. watching the skies – Starts with “F”
- 42 Across: ____ Gras – Starts with “M”
- 44 Across: Cut deeply – Starts with “E”
- 45 Across: Use to the fullest – Starts with “M”
- 46 Across: “Full House” pair – Starts with “O”
- 48 Across: “There’s no way!” – Starts with “T”
- 50 Across: Award-winning Donald Glover TV series, and a sci-fi film – Starts with “A”
- 52 Across: Avalanche group, for short – Starts with “N”
- 53 Across: Manage – Starts with “O”
- 56 Across: Bore importance – Starts with “M”
- 60 Across: Ingredients in many potpies – Starts with “P”
- 61 Across: Baby – Starts with “I”
- 63 Across: Greek goddess of peace – Starts with “I”
- 64 Across: Out-of-bounds – Starts with “E”
- 65 Across: Shred the ____ (conquer a mountain, in skiing slang) – Starts with “G”
- 66 Across: Start of a counting rhyme – Starts with “E”
- 67 Across: Launch party? – Starts with “N”
- 68 Across: Tennis champ Mandlikova – Starts with “H”
- 69 Across: Little brats – Starts with “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Laptop accessories – Starts with “M”
- 2 Down: Thick Japanese noodle – Starts with “U”
- 3 Down: Main component of steatite – Starts with “T”
- 4 Down: Collection of literary works – Starts with “A”
- 5 Down: State bordering Arizona – Starts with “S”
- 6 Down: Only part of Italy’s 900-year-old Basilica di Santa Giulia that remains – Starts with “A”
- 7 Down: Cost – Starts with “F”
- 8 Down: “River Lea” singer, 2015 – Starts with “A”
- 9 Down: Did laps, say – Starts with “R”
- 10 Down: Not adding any new information – Starts with “R”
- 11 Down: Where things might get heated – Starts with “O”
- 12 Down: Flaky rock – Starts with “M”
- 13 Down: Some spies – Starts with “F”
- 21 Down: Certain military leader, informally – Starts with “S”
- 23 Down: Orderly arrangements of wiring – Starts with “C”
- 25 Down: Something you might sail right through? – Starts with “P”
- 26 Down: Thrifty competitor – Starts with “A”
- 27 Down: Critical – Starts with “V”
- 28 Down: Some hunting lodge décor – Starts with “ANT”
- 29 Down: Have a nice meal, say – Starts with “D”
- 31 Down: Untamable – Starts with “D”
- 32 Down: Big name in dental care – Starts with “O”
- 33 Down: Animal with sea and coral varieties – Starts with “S”
- 36 Down: Move like a sloth – Starts with “I”
- 39 Down: Shades – Starts with “T”
- 40 Down: Your, of yore – Starts with “T”
- 43 Down: Start of a wish-list letter – Starts with “D”
- 45 Down: Ferrari’s Formula 1 rival – Starts with “M”
- 47 Down: Seasonal carrier – Starts with “S”
- 49 Down: Huts – Starts with “S”
- 51 Down: Part of a bug – Starts with “A”
- 53 Down: Like some questions or doors – Starts with “O”
- 54 Down: ____ Farmiga, Best Supporting Actress nominee for 2009’s “Up in the Air” – Starts with “V”
- 55 Down: Corn units – Starts with “E”
- 56 Down: “Location, location, location,” to many real estate agents – Starts with “M”
- 57 Down: Jay in the Television Hall of Fame – Starts with “L”
- 58 Down: Doing the job – Starts with “O”
- 59 Down: Some shirts – Starts with “T”
- 62 Down: Item for which “This thing blows” would be a positive review – Starts with “F”
Got all your guesses locked in? Let’s see how you stacked up below!
Today’s NYT Crossword Answers for July 31, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: The X-Men, e.g. – MUTANTS
- 6 Across: Way off – AFAR
- 10 Across: Blowout victory – ROMP
- 14 Across: Home of the White Cloud Mountains – IDAHO
- 15 Across: Excellent sort of person to be a copy editor – PEDANT
- 16 Across: Dr. __ (repeated Mike Myers film role) – EVIL
- 17 Across: : – COLON–
- 18 Across: One with a vision – SEER
- 19 Across: Transfer from one bottle to another – DECANT
- 20 Across: Ring – ENCLOSE
- 22 Across: Empty spaces – LACUNAS
- 24 Across: Rita __, “Anywhere” singer – ORA
- 25 Across: Scout’s work, informally – RECON
- 26 Across: Testing the limits, say – AVANTGARDE
- 30 Across: Little guys – KIDDOS
- 34 Across: Bloom in several Monet paintings – LILY
- 35 Across: Best Picture of 1958 – GIGI
- 37 Across: Bit of Chinese New Year décor – LANTERN
- 38 Across: Filled up with – ATE
- 39 Across: Low-lying flat trees or, when read the other way, a hint to this puzzle – TENANTS
- 41 Across: Agcy. watching the skies – FAA
- 42 Across: ____ Gras – MARDI
- 44 Across: Cut deeply – ETCH
- 45 Across: Use to the fullest – MILK
- 46 Across: “Full House” pair – OLSENS
- 48 Across: “There’s no way!” – THISCANTBE
- 50 Across: Award-winning Donald Glover TV series, and a sci-fi film – ATLANTA
- 52 Across: Avalanche group, for short – NHL
- 53 Across: Manage – OVERSEE
- 56 Across: Bore importance – MEANTALOT
- 60 Across: Ingredients in many potpies – PEAS
- 61 Across: Baby – INFANT
- 63 Across: Greek goddess of peace – IRENE
- 64 Across: Out-of-bounds – ERRANT
- 65 Across: Shred the ____ (conquer a mountain, in skiing slang) – GNAR
- 66 Across: Start of a counting rhyme – EENIE
- 67 Across: Launch party? – NASA
- 68 Across: Tennis champ Mandlikova – HANA
- 69 Across: Little brats – SNOTS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Laptop accessories – MICE
- 2 Down: Thick Japanese noodle – UDON
- 3 Down: Main component of steatite – TALC
- 4 Down: Collection of literary works – ANTHOLOGY
- 5 Down: State bordering Arizona – SONORA
- 6 Down: Only part of Italy’s 900-year-old Basilica di Santa Giulia that remains – APSE
- 7 Down: Cost – FEE
- 8 Down: “River Lea” singer, 2015 – ADELE
- 9 Down: Did laps, say – RAN
- 10 Down: Not adding any new information – REDUNDANT
- 11 Down: Where things might get heated – OVEN
- 12 Down: Flaky rock – MICA
- 13 Down: Some spies – FANS
- 21 Down: Certain military leader, informally – SARG
- 23 Down: Orderly arrangements of wiring – CABLES
- 25 Down: Something you might sail right through? – PARASITE
- 26 Down: Thrifty competitor – AMMO
- 27 Down: Critical – VITAL
- 28 Down: Some hunting lodge décor – ANTLERS
- 29 Down: Have a nice meal, say – DINE
- 31 Down: Untamable – DEFIANT
- 32 Down: Big name in dental care – ORALB
- 33 Down: Animal with sea and coral varieties – SNAKE
- 36 Down: Move like a sloth – INCH
- 39 Down: Shades – TINTS
- 40 Down: Your, of yore – THINE
- 43 Down: Start of a wish-list letter – DEAR
- 45 Down: Ferrari’s Formula 1 rival – MCLAREN
- 47 Down: Seasonal carrier – SLEIGH
- 49 Down: Huts – SHANTIES
- 51 Down: Part of a bug – ANTENNA
- 53 Down: Like some questions or doors – OPEN
- 54 Down: ____ Farmiga, Best Supporting Actress nominee for 2009’s “Up in the Air” – VERA
- 55 Down: Corn units – EARS
- 56 Down: “Location, location, location,” to many real estate agents – MANTRA
- 57 Down: Jay in the Television Hall of Fame – LENO
- 58 Down: Doing the job – ONIT
- 59 Down: Some shirts – TEES
- 62 Down: Item for which “This thing blows” would be a positive review – FAN
Today’s NYT Crossword Answer Image for July 31, 2025
How did you fare with today’s NYT Crossword puzzle? Did you conquer all the clues, or were there a few head-scratchers?
The NYT Crossword was really tricky this time, and longer than the last one. The hints were helpful, but a few of them were still confusing. Will give it a 4.5 out of 5!
How to Play the NYT Crossword
Getting started with the NYT Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Your mission is to fill the entire grid with words that perfectly match both the Across and Down clues.
- The Clues: You’ll find two distinct sets of clues: “Across” for those horizontal words, and “Down” for the vertical ones.
- Word Length: While the clues themselves don’t explicitly state the word length, the grid itself is your guide, showing you exactly how many letters each answer needs. This is incredibly helpful for fitting words in!
- Intersections: The true genius of a crossword lies in its intersections! A letter you place for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This interconnectedness is your secret weapon for cracking those trickier words as more letters reveal themselves.
- Daily Refresh: The NYT Crossword offers a brand-new puzzle every 24 hours. So, if today’s was a tough one, a fresh challenge always awaits tomorrow!