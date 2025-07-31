Today’s NYT Crossword Hints and Answers (July 31, 2025)

For puzzle enthusiasts who love a daily mental workout and the satisfaction of a complete grid, the NYT Crossword is your perfect challenge! It’s the ultimate blend of clever clues and satisfying solutions, offering a deep dive into vocabulary and trivia. We know how engaging these puzzles can be, so whether you’re looking for a little nudge to finish strong or just want to confirm your brilliant solves, we’ve got the answers for today’s NYT Crossword, July 31, 2025.

Today’s NYT Crossword Clues & Answers for July 31, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: The X-Men, e.g. – Starts with “M”

The X-Men, e.g. – Starts with “M” 6 Across: Way off – Starts with “A”

Way off – Starts with “A” 10 Across: Blowout victory – Starts with “R”

Blowout victory – Starts with “R” 14 Across: Home of the White Cloud Mountains – Starts with “I”

Home of the White Cloud Mountains – Starts with “I” 15 Across: Excellent sort of person to be a copy editor – Starts with “P”

Excellent sort of person to be a copy editor – Starts with “P” 16 Across: Dr. __ (repeated Mike Myers film role) – Starts with “E”

Dr. __ (repeated Mike Myers film role) – Starts with “E” 17 Across: : – Starts with “C”

: – Starts with “C” 18 Across: One with a vision – Starts with “S”

One with a vision – Starts with “S” 19 Across: Transfer from one bottle to another – Starts with “D”

Transfer from one bottle to another – Starts with “D” 20 Across: Ring – Starts with “E”

Ring – Starts with “E” 22 Across: Empty spaces – Starts with “L”

Empty spaces – Starts with “L” 24 Across: Rita __, “Anywhere” singer – Starts with “O”

Rita __, “Anywhere” singer – Starts with “O” 25 Across: Scout’s work, informally – Starts with “R”

Scout’s work, informally – Starts with “R” 26 Across: Testing the limits, say – Starts with “A”

Testing the limits, say – Starts with “A” 30 Across: Little guys – Starts with “K”

Little guys – Starts with “K” 34 Across: Bloom in several Monet paintings – Starts with “L”

Bloom in several Monet paintings – Starts with “L” 35 Across: Best Picture of 1958 – Starts with “G”

Best Picture of 1958 – Starts with “G” 37 Across: Bit of Chinese New Year décor – Starts with “L”

Bit of Chinese New Year décor – Starts with “L” 38 Across : Filled up with – Starts with “A”

: Filled up with – Starts with “A” 39 Across : Low-lying flat trees or, when read the other way, a hint to this puzzle – Starts with “T”

: Low-lying flat trees or, when read the other way, a hint to this puzzle – Starts with “T” 41 Across : Agcy. watching the skies – Starts with “F”

: Agcy. watching the skies – Starts with “F” 42 Across : ____ Gras – Starts with “M”

: ____ Gras – Starts with “M” 44 Across : Cut deeply – Starts with “E”

: Cut deeply – Starts with “E” 45 Across : Use to the fullest – Starts with “M”

: Use to the fullest – Starts with “M” 46 Across : “Full House” pair – Starts with “O”

: “Full House” pair – Starts with “O” 48 Across : “There’s no way!” – Starts with “T”

: “There’s no way!” – Starts with “T” 50 Across : Award-winning Donald Glover TV series, and a sci-fi film – Starts with “A”

: Award-winning Donald Glover TV series, and a sci-fi film – Starts with “A” 52 Across : Avalanche group, for short – Starts with “N”

: Avalanche group, for short – Starts with “N” 53 Across : Manage – Starts with “O”

: Manage – Starts with “O” 56 Across : Bore importance – Starts with “M”

: Bore importance – Starts with “M” 60 Across : Ingredients in many potpies – Starts with “P”

: Ingredients in many potpies – Starts with “P” 61 Across : Baby – Starts with “I”

: Baby – Starts with “I” 63 Across : Greek goddess of peace – Starts with “I”

: Greek goddess of peace – Starts with “I” 64 Across : Out-of-bounds – Starts with “E”

: Out-of-bounds – Starts with “E” 65 Across : Shred the ____ (conquer a mountain, in skiing slang) – Starts with “G”

: Shred the ____ (conquer a mountain, in skiing slang) – Starts with “G” 66 Across : Start of a counting rhyme – Starts with “E”

: Start of a counting rhyme – Starts with “E” 67 Across : Launch party? – Starts with “N”

: Launch party? – Starts with “N” 68 Across : Tennis champ Mandlikova – Starts with “H”

: Tennis champ Mandlikova – Starts with “H” 69 Across: Little brats – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down : Laptop accessories – Starts with “M”

: Laptop accessories – Starts with “M” 2 Down : Thick Japanese noodle – Starts with “U”

: Thick Japanese noodle – Starts with “U” 3 Down : Main component of steatite – Starts with “T”

: Main component of steatite – Starts with “T” 4 Down : Collection of literary works – Starts with “A”

: Collection of literary works – Starts with “A” 5 Down : State bordering Arizona – Starts with “S”

: State bordering Arizona – Starts with “S” 6 Down : Only part of Italy’s 900-year-old Basilica di Santa Giulia that remains – Starts with “A”

: Only part of Italy’s 900-year-old Basilica di Santa Giulia that remains – Starts with “A” 7 Down : Cost – Starts with “F”

: Cost – Starts with “F” 8 Down : “River Lea” singer, 2015 – Starts with “A”

: “River Lea” singer, 2015 – Starts with “A” 9 Down : Did laps, say – Starts with “R”

: Did laps, say – Starts with “R” 10 Down : Not adding any new information – Starts with “R”

: Not adding any new information – Starts with “R” 11 Down : Where things might get heated – Starts with “O”

: Where things might get heated – Starts with “O” 12 Down : Flaky rock – Starts with “M”

: Flaky rock – Starts with “M” 13 Down : Some spies – Starts with “F”

: Some spies – Starts with “F” 21 Down : Certain military leader, informally – Starts with “S”

: Certain military leader, informally – Starts with “S” 23 Down : Orderly arrangements of wiring – Starts with “C”

: Orderly arrangements of wiring – Starts with “C” 25 Down : Something you might sail right through? – Starts with “P”

: Something you might sail right through? – Starts with “P” 26 Down : Thrifty competitor – Starts with “A”

: Thrifty competitor – Starts with “A” 27 Down : Critical – Starts with “V”

: Critical – Starts with “V” 28 Down : Some hunting lodge décor – Starts with “ANT”

: Some hunting lodge décor – Starts with “ANT” 29 Down : Have a nice meal, say – Starts with “D”

: Have a nice meal, say – Starts with “D” 31 Down : Untamable – Starts with “D”

: Untamable – Starts with “D” 32 Down : Big name in dental care – Starts with “O”

: Big name in dental care – Starts with “O” 33 Down : Animal with sea and coral varieties – Starts with “S”

: Animal with sea and coral varieties – Starts with “S” 36 Down : Move like a sloth – Starts with “I”

: Move like a sloth – Starts with “I” 39 Down : Shades – Starts with “T”

: Shades – Starts with “T” 40 Down : Your, of yore – Starts with “T”

: Your, of yore – Starts with “T” 43 Down : Start of a wish-list letter – Starts with “D”

: Start of a wish-list letter – Starts with “D” 45 Down : Ferrari’s Formula 1 rival – Starts with “M”

: Ferrari’s Formula 1 rival – Starts with “M” 47 Down : Seasonal carrier – Starts with “S”

: Seasonal carrier – Starts with “S” 49 Down : Huts – Starts with “S”

: Huts – Starts with “S” 51 Down : Part of a bug – Starts with “A”

: Part of a bug – Starts with “A” 53 Down : Like some questions or doors – Starts with “O”

: Like some questions or doors – Starts with “O” 54 Down : ____ Farmiga, Best Supporting Actress nominee for 2009’s “Up in the Air” – Starts with “V”

: ____ Farmiga, Best Supporting Actress nominee for 2009’s “Up in the Air” – Starts with “V” 55 Down : Corn units – Starts with “E”

: Corn units – Starts with “E” 56 Down : “Location, location, location,” to many real estate agents – Starts with “M”

: “Location, location, location,” to many real estate agents – Starts with “M” 57 Down : Jay in the Television Hall of Fame – Starts with “L”

: Jay in the Television Hall of Fame – Starts with “L” 58 Down : Doing the job – Starts with “O”

: Doing the job – Starts with “O” 59 Down : Some shirts – Starts with “T”

: Some shirts – Starts with “T” 62 Down: Item for which “This thing blows” would be a positive review – Starts with “F”

Got all your guesses locked in? Let’s see how you stacked up below!

Today’s NYT Crossword Answers for July 31, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: The X-Men, e.g. – MUTANTS

The X-Men, e.g. – 6 Across: Way off – AFAR

Way off – 10 Across: Blowout victory – ROMP

Blowout victory – 14 Across: Home of the White Cloud Mountains – IDAHO

Home of the White Cloud Mountains – 15 Across: Excellent sort of person to be a copy editor – PEDANT

Excellent sort of person to be a copy editor – 16 Across: Dr. __ (repeated Mike Myers film role) – EVIL

Dr. __ (repeated Mike Myers film role) – 17 Across: : – COLON –

: – – 18 Across: One with a vision – SEER

One with a vision – 19 Across: Transfer from one bottle to another – DECANT

Transfer from one bottle to another – 20 Across: Ring – ENCLOSE

Ring – 22 Across: Empty spaces – LACUNAS

Empty spaces – 24 Across: Rita __, “Anywhere” singer – ORA

Rita __, “Anywhere” singer – 25 Across: Scout’s work, informally – RECON

Scout’s work, informally – 26 Across: Testing the limits, say – AVANTGARDE

Testing the limits, say – 30 Across: Little guys – KIDDOS

Little guys – 34 Across: Bloom in several Monet paintings – LILY

Bloom in several Monet paintings – 35 Across: Best Picture of 1958 – GIGI

Best Picture of 1958 – 37 Across: Bit of Chinese New Year décor – LANTERN

Bit of Chinese New Year décor – 38 Across : Filled up with – ATE

: Filled up with – 39 Across : Low-lying flat trees or, when read the other way, a hint to this puzzle – TENANTS

: Low-lying flat trees or, when read the other way, a hint to this puzzle – 41 Across : Agcy. watching the skies – FAA

: Agcy. watching the skies – 42 Across : ____ Gras – MARDI

: ____ Gras – 44 Across : Cut deeply – ETCH

: Cut deeply – 45 Across : Use to the fullest – MILK

: Use to the fullest – 46 Across : “Full House” pair – OLSENS

: “Full House” pair – 48 Across : “There’s no way!” – THISCANTBE

: “There’s no way!” – 50 Across : Award-winning Donald Glover TV series, and a sci-fi film – ATLANTA

: Award-winning Donald Glover TV series, and a sci-fi film – 52 Across : Avalanche group, for short – NHL

: Avalanche group, for short – 53 Across : Manage – OVERSEE

: Manage – 56 Across : Bore importance – MEANTALOT

: Bore importance – 60 Across : Ingredients in many potpies – PEAS

: Ingredients in many potpies – 61 Across : Baby – INFANT

: Baby – 63 Across : Greek goddess of peace – IRENE

: Greek goddess of peace – 64 Across : Out-of-bounds – ERRANT

: Out-of-bounds – 65 Across : Shred the ____ (conquer a mountain, in skiing slang) – GNAR

: Shred the ____ (conquer a mountain, in skiing slang) – 66 Across : Start of a counting rhyme – EENIE

: Start of a counting rhyme – 67 Across : Launch party? – NASA

: Launch party? – 68 Across : Tennis champ Mandlikova – HANA

: Tennis champ Mandlikova – 69 Across: Little brats – SNOTS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Laptop accessories – MICE

: Laptop accessories – 2 Down : Thick Japanese noodle – UDON

: Thick Japanese noodle – 3 Down : Main component of steatite – TALC

: Main component of steatite – 4 Down : Collection of literary works – ANTHOLOGY

: Collection of literary works – 5 Down : State bordering Arizona – SONORA

: State bordering Arizona – 6 Down : Only part of Italy’s 900-year-old Basilica di Santa Giulia that remains – APSE

: Only part of Italy’s 900-year-old Basilica di Santa Giulia that remains – 7 Down : Cost – FEE

: Cost – 8 Down : “River Lea” singer, 2015 – ADELE

: “River Lea” singer, 2015 – 9 Down : Did laps, say – RAN

: Did laps, say – 10 Down : Not adding any new information – REDUNDANT

: Not adding any new information – 11 Down : Where things might get heated – OVEN

: Where things might get heated – 12 Down : Flaky rock – MICA

: Flaky rock – 13 Down : Some spies – FANS

: Some spies – 21 Down : Certain military leader, informally – SARG

: Certain military leader, informally – 23 Down : Orderly arrangements of wiring – CABLES

: Orderly arrangements of wiring – 25 Down : Something you might sail right through? – PARASITE

: Something you might sail right through? – 26 Down : Thrifty competitor – AMMO

: Thrifty competitor – 27 Down : Critical – VITAL

: Critical – 28 Down : Some hunting lodge décor – ANTLERS

: Some hunting lodge décor – 29 Down : Have a nice meal, say – DINE

: Have a nice meal, say – 31 Down : Untamable – DEFIANT

: Untamable – 32 Down : Big name in dental care – ORALB

: Big name in dental care – 33 Down : Animal with sea and coral varieties – SNAKE

: Animal with sea and coral varieties – 36 Down : Move like a sloth – INCH

: Move like a sloth – 39 Down : Shades – TINTS

: Shades – 40 Down : Your, of yore – THINE

: Your, of yore – 43 Down : Start of a wish-list letter – DEAR

: Start of a wish-list letter – 45 Down : Ferrari’s Formula 1 rival – MCLAREN

: Ferrari’s Formula 1 rival – 47 Down : Seasonal carrier – SLEIGH

: Seasonal carrier – 49 Down : Huts – SHANTIES

: Huts – 51 Down : Part of a bug – ANTENNA

: Part of a bug – 53 Down : Like some questions or doors – OPEN

: Like some questions or doors – 54 Down : ____ Farmiga, Best Supporting Actress nominee for 2009’s “Up in the Air” – VERA

: ____ Farmiga, Best Supporting Actress nominee for 2009’s “Up in the Air” – 55 Down : Corn units – EARS

: Corn units – 56 Down : “Location, location, location,” to many real estate agents – MANTRA

: “Location, location, location,” to many real estate agents – 57 Down : Jay in the Television Hall of Fame – LENO

: Jay in the Television Hall of Fame – 58 Down : Doing the job – ONIT

: Doing the job – 59 Down : Some shirts – TEES

: Some shirts – 62 Down: Item for which “This thing blows” would be a positive review – FAN

Today’s NYT Crossword Answer Image for July 31, 2025

How did you fare with today’s NYT Crossword puzzle? Did you conquer all the clues, or were there a few head-scratchers?

The NYT Crossword was really tricky this time, and longer than the last one. The hints were helpful, but a few of them were still confusing. Will give it a 4.5 out of 5!

How to Play the NYT Crossword

Getting started with the NYT Crossword is super simple!