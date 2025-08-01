Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 1, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 1, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 1, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Arm-y greeting – Starts with “H”

4 Across: Undiluted … or a country with its vowels swapped – Starts with “P”

5 Across: Ballroom dance … or a country with its vowels swapped – Starts with “T”

6 Across: Played a role – Starts with “A”

7 Across: Eisenberg of “The Social Network” – Starts with “J”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Ketchup brand – Starts with “H”

2 Down: Eggs on – Starts with “U”

3 Down: Crystal-lined rock – Starts with “G”

4 Down: Marathoner’s concern – Starts with “P”

5 Down: ___ Mahal – Starts with “T”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 1, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Arm-y greeting – HUG

4 Across: Undiluted … or a country with its vowels swapped – PURE

5 Across: Ballroom dance … or a country with its vowels swapped – TANGO

6 Across: Played a role – ACTED

7 Across: Eisenberg of “The Social Network” – JESSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Ketchup brand – HUNTS

2 Down: Eggs on – URGES

3 Down: Crystal-lined rock – GEODE

4 Down: Marathoner’s concern – PACE

5 Down: ___ Mahal – TAJ

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 1, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!