Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 10, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 10, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 10, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Try to tag – Starts with “C”

6 Across: Fictional sports icon with a statue by the Philadelphia Museum of Art – Starts with “R”

7 Across: Loosen, as laces – Starts with “U”

8 Across: Trigger for a werewolf’s transformation – Starts with “M”

9 Across: “It’s freezing!” – Starts with “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Table tidbit – Starts with “C”

2 Down: Pay homage to – Starts with “H”

3 Down: Driver, Cooper or Butler – Starts with “A”

4 Down: Poisonous part of a poison dart frog – Starts with “S”

5 Down: Needle opening – Starts with “E”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 10, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Try to tag – CHASE

6 Across: Fictional sports icon with a statue by the Philadelphia Museum of Art – ROCKY

7 Across: Loosen, as laces – UNTIE

8 Across: Trigger for a werewolf’s transformation – MOON

9 Across: “It’s freezing!” – BRR

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Table tidbit – CRUMB

2 Down: Pay homage to – HONOR

3 Down: Driver, Cooper or Butler – ACTOR

4 Down: Poisonous part of a poison dart frog – SKIN

5 Down: Needle opening – EYE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 10, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This puzzle is a real head-scratcher! Both the across and down clues are surprisingly tricky, making it a definite 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale. It’s much more challenging than the last one.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!