Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 11, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 11, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 11, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Blowout party – Starts with “B”
- 5 Across: Airline with Sky Club lounges – Starts with “D”
- 6 Across: Body part that can be held with one hand, but not both – Starts with “E”
- 7 Across: Get an “F” on – Starts with “F”
- 8 Across: Subdued – Starts with “T”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Ramsey of “The Last of Us” – Starts with “B”
- 2 Down: Collection of Facebook photos – Starts with “A”
- 3 Down: Building material for the Washington Monument – Starts with “S”
- 4 Down: “Red-tailed” or “red-shouldered” bird – Starts with “H”
- 5 Down: Masterful – Starts with “D”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 11, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Blowout party – BASH
- 5 Across: Airline with Sky Club lounges – DELTA
- 6 Across: Body part that can be held with one hand, but not both – ELBOW
- 7 Across: Get an “F” on – FLUNK
- 8 Across: Subdued – TAME
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Ramsey of “The Last of Us” – BELLA
- 2 Down: Collection of Facebook photos – ALBUM
- 3 Down: Building material for the Washington Monument – STONE
- 4 Down: “Red-tailed” or “red-shouldered” bird – HAWK
- 5 Down: Masterful – DEFT
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 11, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This puzzle is a real head-scratcher! Both the across and down clues are surprisingly tricky, making it a definite 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale. It’s much more challenging than the last one, but actually interesting.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!