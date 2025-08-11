Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 11, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 11, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 11, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Blowout party – Starts with “B”

5 Across: Airline with Sky Club lounges – Starts with “D”

6 Across: Body part that can be held with one hand, but not both – Starts with “E”

7 Across: Get an “F” on – Starts with “F”

8 Across: Subdued – Starts with “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Ramsey of “The Last of Us” – Starts with “B”

2 Down: Collection of Facebook photos – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Building material for the Washington Monument – Starts with “S”

4 Down: “Red-tailed” or “red-shouldered” bird – Starts with “H”

5 Down: Masterful – Starts with “D”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 11, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Blowout party – BASH

5 Across: Airline with Sky Club lounges – DELTA

6 Across: Body part that can be held with one hand, but not both – ELBOW

7 Across: Get an “F” on – FLUNK

8 Across: Subdued – TAME

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Ramsey of “The Last of Us” – BELLA

2 Down: Collection of Facebook photos – ALBUM

3 Down: Building material for the Washington Monument – STONE

4 Down: “Red-tailed” or “red-shouldered” bird – HAWK

5 Down: Masterful – DEFT

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 11, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This puzzle is a real head-scratcher! Both the across and down clues are surprisingly tricky, making it a definite 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale. It’s much more challenging than the last one, but actually interesting.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!