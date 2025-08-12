Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 12, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 12, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 12, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: *Workplace for scientists – Starts with “L”
- 4 Across: *Grub – Starts with “C”
- 6 Across: Maliciously revealed one’s private identity, informally – Starts with “D”
- 8 Across: Spanish “but” – Starts with “P”
- 9 Across: Gasoline type: Abbr. – Starts with “R”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: TV screen option, for short – Starts with “L”
- 2 Down: ___, a skip and a jump – Starts with “A”
- 3 Down: *Someone who’s always taking jabs at you? – Starts with “B”
- 5 Down: Used to be – Starts with “W”
- 7 Down: ___ days (time of summer suggested by the answers to the starred clues) – Starts with “D”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 12, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: *Workplace for scientists – LAB
- 4 Across: *Grub – CHOW
- 6 Across: Maliciously revealed one’s private identity, informally – DOXED
- 8 Across: Spanish “but” – PERO
- 9 Across: Gasoline type: Abbr. – REG
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: TV screen option, for short – LCD
- 2 Down: ___, a skip and a jump – AHOP
- 3 Down: *Someone who’s always taking jabs at you? – BOXER
- 5 Down: Used to be – WERE
- 7 Down: ___ days (time of summer suggested by the answers to the starred clues) – DOG
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 12, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This puzzle is a real head-scratcher! Both the across and down clues are surprisingly tricky, making it a definite 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!