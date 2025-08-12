Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 12, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 12, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 12, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: *Workplace for scientists – Starts with “L”

4 Across: *Grub – Starts with “C”

6 Across: Maliciously revealed one’s private identity, informally – Starts with “D”

8 Across: Spanish “but” – Starts with “P”

9 Across: Gasoline type: Abbr. – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: TV screen option, for short – Starts with “L”

2 Down: ___, a skip and a jump – Starts with “A”

3 Down: *Someone who’s always taking jabs at you? – Starts with “B”

5 Down: Used to be – Starts with “W”

7 Down: ___ days (time of summer suggested by the answers to the starred clues) – Starts with “D”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: *Workplace for scientists – LAB

4 Across: *Grub – CHOW

6 Across: Maliciously revealed one’s private identity, informally – DOXED

8 Across: Spanish “but” – PERO

9 Across: Gasoline type: Abbr. – REG

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: TV screen option, for short – LCD

2 Down: ___, a skip and a jump – AHOP

3 Down: *Someone who’s always taking jabs at you? – BOXER

5 Down: Used to be – WERE

7 Down: ___ days (time of summer suggested by the answers to the starred clues) – DOG

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 12, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This puzzle is a real head-scratcher! Both the across and down clues are surprisingly tricky, making it a definite 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!