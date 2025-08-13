Home » Gaming » Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 13, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 13, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 13, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 13, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Sailboat’s post – Starts with “M”
  • 5 Across: “My ___ car is a …” (bumper sticker phrase) – Starts with “O”
  • 7 Across: Official state mammal of Alaska and Maine – Starts with “M”
  • 8 Across: T-shirt size – Starts with “S”
  • 9 Across: Defeat, as a dragon – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Story time readers, perhaps – Starts with “M”
  • 2 Down: There are roughly ten million billion (10^16) of these in a grain of salt – Starts with “A”
  • 3 Down: Sandbank – Starts with “S”
  • 4 Down: Automaker named after an inventor – Starts with “T”
  • 6 Down: Count (on) – Starts with “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 13, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Sailboat’s post – MAST
  • 5 Across: “My ___ car is a …” (bumper sticker phrase) – OTHER
  • 7 Across: Official state mammal of Alaska and Maine – MOOSE
  • 8 Across: T-shirt size – SMALL
  • 9 Across: Defeat, as a dragon – SLAY
Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Story time readers, perhaps – MOMS
  • 2 Down: There are roughly ten million billion (10^16) of these in a grain of salt – ATOMS
  • 3 Down: Sandbank – SHOAL
  • 4 Down: Automaker named after an inventor – TESLA
  • 6 Down: Count (on) – RELY
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 13, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This puzzle is a little difficult but an interesting one this time! Both the across and down clues are surprisingly tricky, making it a definite 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

