Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 14, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 14, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 14, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Animals holding “Eat Mor Chikin” signs, in a classic ad campaign – Starts with “C”

5 Across: Suffix with Beatle or Wrestle – Starts with “M”

6 Across: “Au revoir!” – Starts with “A”

7 Across: Ugly poster? – Starts with “T”

8 Across: Be likely (to) – Starts with “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Core group – Starts with “C”

2 Down: Vegetable combined with celery and carrot to form “mirepoix” – Starts with “O”

3 Down: Handle, as a sword – Starts with “W”

4 Down: “Better Call ___” (“Breaking Bad” spinoff) – Starts with “S”

5 Down: Damon of “Oppenheimer” – Starts with “M”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Animals holding “Eat Mor Chikin” signs, in a classic ad campaign – COWS

5 Across: Suffix with Beatle or Wrestle – MANIA

6 Across: “Au revoir!” – ADIEU

7 Across: Ugly poster? – TROLL

8 Across: Be likely (to) – TEND

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Core group – CADRE

2 Down: Vegetable combined with celery and carrot to form “mirepoix” – ONION

3 Down: Handle, as a sword – WIELD

4 Down: “Better Call ___” (“Breaking Bad” spinoff) – SAUL

5 Down: Damon of “Oppenheimer” – MATT

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 14, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This puzzle is a little trickier this time! Both the across and down clues are a little hard, making it a definite 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

