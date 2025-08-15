Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 15, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 15, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 15, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Answer to a party invitation – Starts with “R”

5 Across: Bring to a bubble – Starts with “B”

6 Across: With 8-Across, tree that produces nearly two-foot-long cones – Starts with “S”

8 Across: See 6-Across – Starts with “P”

9 Across: Enjoy a hill in chilly weather, say – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: N.F.L. ball carriers, for short – Starts with “R”

2 Down: Campbell’s products – Starts with “S”

3 Down: Candlelight ___ – Starts with “V”

4 Down: It travels the high way – Starts with “P”

7 Down: Like the maple leaf on Canada’s flag – Starts with “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 15, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Answer to a party invitation – RSVP

5 Across: Bring to a bubble – BOIL

6 Across: With 8-Across, tree that produces nearly two-foot-long cones – SUGAR

8 Across: See 6-Across – PINE

9 Across: Enjoy a hill in chilly weather, say – SLED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: N.F.L. ball carriers, for short – RBS

2 Down: Campbell’s products – SOUPS

3 Down: Candlelight ___ – VIGIL

4 Down: It travels the high way – PLANE

7 Down: Like the maple leaf on Canada’s flag – RED

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 15, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Wow, this mini crossword is a real head-scratcher today! The clues, both across and down, feel a little harder than usual. I’d definitely put this one at a 4.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

