Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 16, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 16, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 16, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Something to check before a flight – Starts with “B”
- 4 Across: One road to recovery – Starts with “R”
- 6 Across: “The Good Samaritan” or “The Rich Fool” – Starts with “P”
- 8 Across: “___ now or never” – Starts with “I”
- 9 Across: Angora cat’s splendor – Starts with “F”
- 10 Across: North American frogs that sing in a shrill chorus – Starts with “P”
- 12 Across: Sheath or muumuu – Starts with “D”
- 13 Across: Kit ___ Club (“Cabaret” setting) – Starts with “K”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Wildly out of control – Starts with “B”
- 2 Down: “I’ve got it!” – Starts with “A”
- 3 Down: Scintillating gossip sesh – Starts with “G”
- 4 Down: Gave three stars, say – Starts with “R”
- 5 Down: Becomes hazy, as a picture – Starts with “B”
- 6 Down: Dot on a domino – Starts with “P”
- 7 Down: Sounds of indecision – Starts with “E”
- 11 Down: Tiny source of torment for a storybook princess – Starts with “P”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 16, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Something to check before a flight – BAG
- 4 Across: One road to recovery – REHAB
- 6 Across: “The Good Samaritan” or “The Rich Fool” – PARABLE
- 8 Across: “___ now or never” – ITS
- 9 Across: Angora cat’s splendor – FUR
- 10 Across: North American frogs that sing in a shrill chorus – PEEPERS
- 12 Across: Sheath or muumuu – DRESS
- 13 Across: Kit ___ Club (“Cabaret” setting) – KAT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Wildly out of control – BERSERK
- 2 Down: “I’ve got it!” – AHA
- 3 Down: Scintillating gossip sesh – GABFEST
- 4 Down: Gave three stars, say – RATED
- 5 Down: Becomes hazy, as a picture – BLURS
- 6 Down: Dot on a domino – PIP
- 7 Down: Sounds of indecision – ERS
- 11 Down: Tiny source of torment for a storybook princess – PEA
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 16, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
What a tough mini crossword today! The clues, both across and down, are definitely harder than they’ve been. I’d give this one a 4.5 out of 5 for difficulty.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!