Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 17, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 17, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 17, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Salsa, hummus, queso, etc. – Starts with “D”

5 Across: U.S. state capital that rhymes with 9-Across (not 7-Across!) – Starts with “P”

7 Across: What broadcasters are on – Starts with “T”

8 Across: “Yes and no …” – Starts with “S”

9 Across: Societal equal – Starts with “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: John ___ (tractor company) – Starts with “D”

2 Down: Boiling mad – Starts with “I”

3 Down: “Sorry, I have a ___ commitment” – Starts with “P”

4 Down: Laborer in medieval times – Starts with “S”

5 Down: A touchdown is worth six: Abbr. – Starts with “P”

6 Down: Breakfast chain typically open 24 hours a day – Starts with “I”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 17, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Salsa, hummus, queso, etc. – DIPS

5 Across: U.S. state capital that rhymes with 9-Across (not 7-Across!) – PIERRE

7 Across: What broadcasters are on – THEAIR

8 Across: “Yes and no …” – SORTOF

9 Across: Societal equal – PEER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: John ___ (tractor company) – DEERE

2 Down: Boiling mad – IRATE

3 Down: “Sorry, I have a ___ commitment” – PRIOR

4 Down: Laborer in medieval times – SERF

5 Down: A touchdown is worth six: Abbr. – PTS

6 Down: Breakfast chain typically open 24 hours a day – IHOP

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 17, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This time, the mini crossword is a real challenge. With tricky clues for both across and down, I’d rate its difficulty at a solid 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!