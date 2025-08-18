Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 18, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 18, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Fast-food chain that sells 50-piece nuggets – Starts with “K”

4 Across: Circle above an angel’s head – Starts with “H”

5 Across: Queen or king – Starts with “R”

6 Across: Seperately – Starts with “A”

7 Across: Karaoke bar accessories – Starts with “M”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Lake craft with a palindromic name – Starts with “K”

2 Down: Distress signal for a broken-down car – Starts with “F”

3 Down: Indianapolis N.F.L. team – Starts with “C”

4 Down: Indigenous people of Arizona – Starts with “H”

5 Down: Hard-headed animal – Starts with “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Fast-food chain that sells 50-piece nuggets – KFC

4 Across: Circle above an angel’s head – HALO

5 Across: Queen or king – ROYAL

6 Across: Seperately – APART

7 Across: Karaoke bar accessories – MIKES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Lake craft with a palindromic name – KAYAK

2 Down: Distress signal for a broken-down car – FLARE

3 Down: Indianapolis N.F.L. team – COLTS

4 Down: Indigenous people of Arizona – HOPI

5 Down: Hard-headed animal – RAM

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 18, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This time, the mini crossword is a real challenge. With tricky clues for both across and down, I’d rate its difficulty at a solid 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

