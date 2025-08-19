“Blind Followers” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 19, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 19, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 19, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Animal that falls in love with a tape dispenser, in a classic New Yorker cartoon – Starts with “S”
- 6 Across: Language written in Devanagari script – Starts with “H”
- 7 Across: Singer Presley or Costello – Starts with “E”
- 8 Across: George ___, “Middlemarch” author – Starts with “E”
- 9 Across: Things “read” by fortune tellers – Starts with “P”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Blind followers – Starts with “S”
- 2 Down: ___ wafers (Nabisco treat) – Starts with “N”
- 3 Down: Heavy item falling from the sky in some classic cartoons – Starts with “A”
- 4 Down: “In a pickle” or “in a jam” – Starts with “I”
- 5 Down: They might end with “etc.” – Starts with “L”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 19, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Animal that falls in love with a tape dispenser, in a classic New Yorker cartoon – SNAIL
- 6 Across: Language written in Devanagari script – HINDI
- 7 Across: Singer Presley or Costello – ELVIS
- 8 Across: George ___, “Middlemarch” author – ELIOT
- 9 Across: Things “read” by fortune tellers – PALMS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Blind followers – SHEEP
- 2 Down: ___ wafers (Nabisco treat) – NILLA
- 3 Down: Heavy item falling from the sky in some classic cartoons – ANVIL
- 4 Down: “In a pickle” or “in a jam” – IDIOM
- 5 Down: They might end with “etc.” – LISTS
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 19, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A good mini crossword today! It was a great blend of clues, with some that were a little tricky and others that came to you quickly. It was definitely a solid test of general knowledge. I’d rate this a solid 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!