Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 2, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 2, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 2, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: TikTok or Tinder – Starts with “A”
- 4 Across: Lawyers’ org. – Starts with “A”
- 7 Across: Place with Bunsen burners and beakers, in brief – Starts with “C”
- 9 Across: Product that can be sampled with a spray on the wrist – Starts with “C”
- 10 Across: Visibly muscular – Starts with “T”
- 11 Across: Groceries carrier – Starts with “T”
- 13 Across: Self-indulgent “journey” – Starts with “E”
- 14 Across: AOL alternative – Starts with “M”
- 15 Across: Things that phone users might accidentally tap on webpages – Starts with “A”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Sports org. that now includes schools from Texas and California, strangely enough – Starts with “A”
- 2 Down: Hobbyists with cameras, informally – Starts with “P”
- 3 Down: Big name in exercise bikes – Starts with “P”
- 4 Down: “Solve for x” subject – Starts with “A”
- 5 Down: Temporary fix, so to speak – Starts with “B”
- 6 Down: Pres. Lincoln – Starts with “A”
- 8 Down: “Show me the ___” (punny request at an art museum) – Starts with “M”
- 11 Down: President pro ___ – Starts with “T”
- 12 Down: Road trip assistance, for short – Starts with “G”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 2, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: TikTok or Tinder – APP
- 4 Across: Lawyers’ org. – ABA
- 7 Across: Place with Bunsen burners and beakers, in brief – CHEMLAB
- 9 Across: Product that can be sampled with a spray on the wrist – COLOGNE
- 10 Across: Visibly muscular – TONED
- 11 Across: Groceries carrier – TOTEBAG
- 13 Across: Self-indulgent “journey” – EGOTRIP
- 14 Across: AOL alternative – MSN
- 15 Across: Things that phone users might accidentally tap on webpages – ADS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Sports org. that now includes schools from Texas and California, strangely enough – ACC
- 2 Down: Hobbyists with cameras, informally – PHOTOGS
- 3 Down: Big name in exercise bikes – PELOTON
- 4 Down: “Solve for x” subject – ALGEBRA
- 5 Down: Temporary fix, so to speak – BANDAID
- 6 Down: Pres. Lincoln – ABE
- 8 Down: “Show me the ___” (punny request at an art museum) – MONET
- 11 Down: President pro ___ – TEM
- 12 Down: Road trip assistance, for short – GPS
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 2, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!