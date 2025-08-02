Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 2, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 2, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 2, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: TikTok or Tinder – Starts with “A”

4 Across: Lawyers’ org. – Starts with “A”

7 Across: Place with Bunsen burners and beakers, in brief – Starts with “C”

9 Across: Product that can be sampled with a spray on the wrist – Starts with “C”

10 Across: Visibly muscular – Starts with “T”

11 Across: Groceries carrier – Starts with “T”

13 Across: Self-indulgent “journey” – Starts with “E”

14 Across: AOL alternative – Starts with “M”

15 Across: Things that phone users might accidentally tap on webpages – Starts with “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Sports org. that now includes schools from Texas and California, strangely enough – Starts with “A”

2 Down: Hobbyists with cameras, informally – Starts with “P”

3 Down: Big name in exercise bikes – Starts with “P”

4 Down: “Solve for x” subject – Starts with “A”

5 Down: Temporary fix, so to speak – Starts with “B”

6 Down: Pres. Lincoln – Starts with “A”

8 Down: “Show me the ___” (punny request at an art museum) – Starts with “M”

11 Down: President pro ___ – Starts with “T”

12 Down: Road trip assistance, for short – Starts with “G”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 2, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: TikTok or Tinder – APP

4 Across: Lawyers’ org. – ABA

7 Across: Place with Bunsen burners and beakers, in brief – CHEMLAB

9 Across: Product that can be sampled with a spray on the wrist – COLOGNE

10 Across: Visibly muscular – TONED

11 Across: Groceries carrier – TOTEBAG

13 Across: Self-indulgent “journey” – EGOTRIP

14 Across: AOL alternative – MSN

15 Across: Things that phone users might accidentally tap on webpages – ADS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Sports org. that now includes schools from Texas and California, strangely enough – ACC

2 Down: Hobbyists with cameras, informally – PHOTOGS

3 Down: Big name in exercise bikes – PELOTON

4 Down: “Solve for x” subject – ALGEBRA

5 Down: Temporary fix, so to speak – BANDAID

6 Down: Pres. Lincoln – ABE

8 Down: “Show me the ___” (punny request at an art museum) – MONET

11 Down: President pro ___ – TEM

12 Down: Road trip assistance, for short – GPS

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 2, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!