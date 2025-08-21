“_ mignon” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 21, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 21, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 21, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Common queries, informally – Starts with “F”

5 Across: Only four-letter country with a “Q” in its name – Starts with “I”

6 Across: TV’s “The White ___” – Starts with “L”

8 Across: Something you might “Mark as read” – Starts with “E”

9 Across: Late – Starts with “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: ___ mignon – Starts with “F”

2 Down: Burnt toast has a strong one – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Only five-letter country with a “Q” in its name – Starts with “Q”

4 Down: Likely inspiration for the mythical kraken – Starts with “S”

7 Down: Sneaky – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 21, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Common queries, informally – FAQS

5 Across: Only four-letter country with a “Q” in its name – IRAQ

6 Across: TV’s “The White ___” – LOTUS

8 Across: Something you might “Mark as read” – EMAIL

9 Across: Late – TARDY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: ___ mignon – FILET

2 Down: Burnt toast has a strong one – AROMA

3 Down: Only five-letter country with a “Q” in its name – QATAR

4 Down: Likely inspiration for the mythical kraken – SQUID

7 Down: Sneaky – SLY

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 21, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

