“Places to store shovels – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 22, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 22, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 22, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Places to store shovels and leaf blowers – Starts with “S”

5 Across: Coating for Babybel cheese – Starts with “W”

6 Across: “___ vs. Predator” (2004 sci-fi film) – Starts with “A”

8 Across: Streaming glitch – Starts with “L”

9 Across: Docking spots – Starts with “P”

10 Across: Feature of a Southern accent – Starts with “T”

14 Across: Sweet potato lookalike – Starts with “Y”

15 Across: Top-notch, informally – Starts with “P”

17 Across: Greenskeeper’s roll of grass – Starts with “S”

18 Across: Campfire remnants – Starts with “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Nickname for the Florida Gators football stadium, with “the” – Starts with “S”

2 Down: “2001: A Space Odyssey” villain – Starts with “H”

3 Down: Cast out from a country – Starts with “E”

4 Down: “Uptown Funk” and “Downtown,” for two – Starts with “S”

7 Down: “Can I bend your ___ for a second?” – Starts with “E”

10 Down: Like an ambitious, competitive personality – Starts with “T”

11 Down: Simple-to-play card game for two – Starts with “W”

12 Down: Simple-living sect – Starts with “A”

13 Down: Shop owner’s stock – Starts with “G”

16 Down: Barkeep on “The Simpsons” – Starts with “M”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 22, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Places to store shovels and leaf blowers – SHEDS

5 Across: Coating for Babybel cheese – WAX

6 Across: “___ vs. Predator” (2004 sci-fi film) – ALIEN

8 Across: Streaming glitch – LAG

9 Across: Docking spots – PIERS

10 Across: Feature of a Southern accent – TWANG

14 Across: Sweet potato lookalike – YAM

15 Across: Top-notch, informally – PRIMO

17 Across: Greenskeeper’s roll of grass – SOD

18 Across: Campfire remnants – ASHES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Nickname for the Florida Gators football stadium, with “the” – SWAMP

2 Down: “2001: A Space Odyssey” villain – HAL

3 Down: Cast out from a country – EXILE

4 Down: “Uptown Funk” and “Downtown,” for two – SONGS

7 Down: “Can I bend your ___ for a second?” – EAR

10 Down: Like an ambitious, competitive personality – TYPE

11 Down: Simple-to-play card game for two – WAR

12 Down: Simple-living sect – AMISH

13 Down: Shop owner’s stock – GOODS

16 Down: Barkeep on “The Simpsons” – MOE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 22, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!