“Places to store shovels – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 22, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 22, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 22, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Places to store shovels and leaf blowers – Starts with “S”
- 5 Across: Coating for Babybel cheese – Starts with “W”
- 6 Across: “___ vs. Predator” (2004 sci-fi film) – Starts with “A”
- 8 Across: Streaming glitch – Starts with “L”
- 9 Across: Docking spots – Starts with “P”
- 10 Across: Feature of a Southern accent – Starts with “T”
- 14 Across: Sweet potato lookalike – Starts with “Y”
- 15 Across: Top-notch, informally – Starts with “P”
- 17 Across: Greenskeeper’s roll of grass – Starts with “S”
- 18 Across: Campfire remnants – Starts with “A”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Nickname for the Florida Gators football stadium, with “the” – Starts with “S”
- 2 Down: “2001: A Space Odyssey” villain – Starts with “H”
- 3 Down: Cast out from a country – Starts with “E”
- 4 Down: “Uptown Funk” and “Downtown,” for two – Starts with “S”
- 7 Down: “Can I bend your ___ for a second?” – Starts with “E”
- 10 Down: Like an ambitious, competitive personality – Starts with “T”
- 11 Down: Simple-to-play card game for two – Starts with “W”
- 12 Down: Simple-living sect – Starts with “A”
- 13 Down: Shop owner’s stock – Starts with “G”
- 16 Down: Barkeep on “The Simpsons” – Starts with “M”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 22, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Places to store shovels and leaf blowers – SHEDS
- 5 Across: Coating for Babybel cheese – WAX
- 6 Across: “___ vs. Predator” (2004 sci-fi film) – ALIEN
- 8 Across: Streaming glitch – LAG
- 9 Across: Docking spots – PIERS
- 10 Across: Feature of a Southern accent – TWANG
- 14 Across: Sweet potato lookalike – YAM
- 15 Across: Top-notch, informally – PRIMO
- 17 Across: Greenskeeper’s roll of grass – SOD
- 18 Across: Campfire remnants – ASHES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Nickname for the Florida Gators football stadium, with “the” – SWAMP
- 2 Down: “2001: A Space Odyssey” villain – HAL
- 3 Down: Cast out from a country – EXILE
- 4 Down: “Uptown Funk” and “Downtown,” for two – SONGS
- 7 Down: “Can I bend your ___ for a second?” – EAR
- 10 Down: Like an ambitious, competitive personality – TYPE
- 11 Down: Simple-to-play card game for two – WAR
- 12 Down: Simple-living sect – AMISH
- 13 Down: Shop owner’s stock – GOODS
- 16 Down: Barkeep on “The Simpsons” – MOE
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 22, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!