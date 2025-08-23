“Hairstyle made popular by the Beatles” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 23, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 23, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 23, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Hairstyle made popular by the Beatles – Starts with “M”

7 Across: Doin’ amazingly, in slang – Starts with “K”

9 Across: Director’s words at the end of a take – Starts with “A”

10 Across: “___ the season!” – Starts with “T”

11 Across: Serious wrongdoing – Starts with “S”

12 Across: Camera attachment – Starts with “Z”

15 Across: Spice in a Pumpkin Spice Latte – Starts with “N”

16 Across: Come down to earth – Starts with “L”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Yellow creature in “Despicable Me” – Starts with “M”

2 Down: Teen who exclusively listens to music from the ’70s, say – Starts with “O”

3 Down: Opposite of “thx,” in texting – Starts with “P”

4 Down: Behavioral quirk – Starts with “T”

5 Down: Tournament favorite – Starts with “O”

6 Down: Longing (for) – Starts with “P”

7 Down: Eponym of the New York City deli featured in “When Harry Met Sally …” – Starts with “K”

8 Down: Hamilton bills – Starts with “T”

13 Down: N.Y.C. commuting org. – Starts with “M”

14 Down: Letters after “JK” – Starts with “L”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 23, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Hairstyle made popular by the Beatles – MOPTOP

7 Across: Doin’ amazingly, in slang – KILLINIT

9 Across: Director’s words at the end of a take – ANDSCENE

10 Across: “___ the season!” – TIS

11 Across: Serious wrongdoing – SIN

12 Across: Camera attachment – ZOOMLENS

15 Across: Spice in a Pumpkin Spice Latte – NUTMEG

16 Across: Come down to earth – LAND

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Yellow creature in “Despicable Me” – MINION

2 Down: Teen who exclusively listens to music from the ’70s, say – OLDSOUL

3 Down: Opposite of “thx,” in texting – PLS

4 Down: Behavioral quirk – TIC

5 Down: Tournament favorite – ONESEED

6 Down: Longing (for) – PINING

7 Down: Eponym of the New York City deli featured in “When Harry Met Sally …” – KATZ

8 Down: Hamilton bills – TENS

13 Down: N.Y.C. commuting org. – MTA

14 Down: Letters after “JK” – LMN

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 23, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!