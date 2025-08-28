Home » Gaming » “SpongeBob’s boss, for one…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 28, 2025

"SpongeBob's boss, for one…" – Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 28, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 28, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 28, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: SpongeBob’s boss, for one – Starts with “C”
  • 5 Across: I.R.S. agent’s investigation – Starts with “A”
  • 7 Across: Something you haven’t been able to do on U.S. flights since 2000 – Starts with “S”
  • 8 Across: Peninsula east of the Yellow Sea – Starts with “K”
  • 9 Across: One “R” in R&R – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Barrel-shaped wine container – Starts with “C”
  • 2 Down: Something heard through the grapevine – Starts with “R”
  • 3 Down: Profoundly love – Starts with “A”
  • 4 Down: Vehicles in a peloton – Starts with “B”
  • 6 Down: What a calf drinks from – Starts with “T”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 28, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: SpongeBob’s boss, for one – CRAB
  • 5 Across: I.R.S. agent’s investigation – AUDIT
  • 7 Across: Something you haven’t been able to do on U.S. flights since 2000 – SMOKE
  • 8 Across: Peninsula east of the Yellow Sea – KOREA
  • 9 Across: One “R” in R&R – REST
Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Barrel-shaped wine container – CASK
  • 2 Down: Something heard through the grapevine – RUMOR
  • 3 Down: Profoundly love – ADORE
  • 4 Down: Vehicles in a peloton – BIKES
  • 6 Down: What a calf drinks from – TEAT
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

