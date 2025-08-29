“Recede, as the tide…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 29, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 29, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 29, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Recede, as the tide – Starts with “E”

4 Across: Fictional creature voiced by Rihanna, James Corden or Nick Offerman, in a 2025 animated movie – Starts with “S”

6 Across: Diet that harkens back to prehistoric times – Starts with “P”

7 Across: It’s tough to digest – Starts with “F”

8 Across: Trippy drug, for short – Starts with “L”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: One might start “Hope you are well” – Starts with “E”

2 Down: Future tulips – Starts with “B”

3 Down: Munchkin or Maine Coon – Starts with “B”

4 Down: No. on a sunscreen bottle – Starts with “S”

5 Down: Supportive of- Starts with “F”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 29, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Recede, as the tide – EBB

4 Across: Fictional creature voiced by Rihanna, James Corden or Nick Offerman, in a 2025 animated movie – SMURF

6 Across: Diet that harkens back to prehistoric times – PALEO

7 Across: It’s tough to digest – FIBER

8 Across: Trippy drug, for short – LSD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: One might start “Hope you are well” – EMAIL

2 Down: Future tulips – BULBS

3 Down: Munchkin or Maine Coon – BREED

4 Down: No. on a sunscreen bottle – SPF

5 Down: Supportive of- FOR

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 29, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A good mini crossword today! It was a great blend of clues, with some that were a little tricky and others that came to you quickly. It was definitely a solid test of general knowledge. It felt like a solid 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!