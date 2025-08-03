Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 3, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 3, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 3, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: With 5-Down, road trip with frequent stops for reds – Starts with “W”

5 Across: Printer supply – Starts with “T”

6 Across: Use DoorDash or Grubhub – Starts with “O”

7 Across: Like thrift shop items – Starts with “U”

8 Across: Distortus ___, mutant dinosaur in “Jurassic World Rebirth” – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Not as good – Starts with “W”

2 Down: End-of-book reference – Starts with “I”

3 Down: Have to have – Starts with “N”

4 Down: Go wrong – Starts with “E”

5 Down: See 1-Across – Starts with “T”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 3, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: With 5-Down, road trip with frequent stops for reds – WINE

5 Across: Printer supply – TONER

6 Across: Use DoorDash or Grubhub – ORDER

7 Across: Like thrift shop items – USED

8 Across: Distortus ___, mutant dinosaur in “Jurassic World Rebirth” – REX

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Not as good – WORSE

2 Down: End-of-book reference – INDEX

3 Down: Have to have – NEED

4 Down: Go wrong – ERR

5 Down: See 1-Across – TOUR

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 3, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle was actually tricky but easy to solve if you use your mind. Across is comparatively easier. Will give it a definite 4 out 5!

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!