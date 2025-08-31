“Hamilton” was nominated…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 31, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 31, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 31, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “Hamilton” was nominated for 16 of them in ’16 – Starts with “T”

6 Across: Vegetable you might wear cooking goggles to cut – Starts with “O”

7 Across: Lizard that can detach its own tail – Starts with “G”

8 Across: Slightly off, as a picture frame – Starts with “A”

9 Across: Cunning – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Wrap on filming “300”? – Starts with “T”

2 Down: Tip jar bills – Starts with “O”

3 Down: Tiny shaving cuts – Starts with “N”

4 Down: Country bumpkin – Starts with “Y”

5 Down: Adjective that can precede “owl” or “egret”- Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 31, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Hamilton” was nominated for 16 of them in ’16 – TONYS

6 Across: Vegetable you might wear cooking goggles to cut – ONION

7 Across: Lizard that can detach its own tail – GECKO

8 Across: Slightly off, as a picture frame – ASKEW

9 Across: Cunning – SLY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Wrap on filming “300”? – TOGA

2 Down: Tip jar bills – ONES

3 Down: Tiny shaving cuts – NICKS

4 Down: Country bumpkin – YOKEL

5 Down: Adjective that can precede “owl” or “egret”- SNOWY

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 31, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

