Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 4, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 4, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 4, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Key above Caps Lock – Starts with “T”

4 Across: Biased sports fan – Starts with “H”

6 Across: What puts the “i” in Silicon Valley? – Starts with “A”

7 Across: Triangular road sign – Starts with “Y”

8 Across: Items in a music library, for short – Starts with “C”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Conversation subject – Starts with “T”

2 Down: Pumped up – Starts with “A”

3 Down: “Silver ___” (Christmas classic) – Starts with “B”

4 Down: Farm fodder – Starts with “H”

5 Down: Like pants in the classic Nantucket style – Starts with “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 4, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Key above Caps Lock – TAB

4 Across: Biased sports fan – HOMER

6 Across: What puts the “i” in Silicon Valley? – APPLE

7 Across: Triangular road sign – YIELD

8 Across: Items in a music library, for short – CDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Conversation subject – TOPIC

2 Down: Pumped up – AMPED

3 Down: “Silver ___” (Christmas classic) – BELLS

4 Down: Farm fodder – HAY

5 Down: Like pants in the classic Nantucket style – RED

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 4, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle was actually tricky but easy to solve if you use your mind. Across is comparatively easier. Will give it a definite 4 out 5!

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!