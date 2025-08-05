Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 5, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 5, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 5, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: With 4-Across, non-alcoholic drink with a flavor reminiscent of beer – Starts with “H”

4 Across: See 1-Across – Starts with “W”

6 Across: Houston M.L.B. player – Starts with “A”

7 Across: Sister’s daughter – Starts with “N”

8 Across: “Just ___ a bite” (parent’s dinner encouragement) – Starts with “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Possesses a certain unnameable quality – Starts with “H”

2 Down: Animal that’s the mascot of California State University, Monterey Bay – Starts with “O”

3 Down: Best friend of Thomas the Tank Engine – Starts with “P”

4 Down: Sickly in appearance – Starts with “W”

5 Down: Spheres on a sushi roll – Starts with “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 5, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: With 4-Across, non-alcoholic drink with a flavor reminiscent of beer – HOP

4 Across: See 1-Across – WATER

6 Across: Houston M.L.B. player – ASTRO

7 Across: Sister’s daughter – NIECE

8 Across: “Just ___ a bite” (parent’s dinner encouragement) – TRY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Possesses a certain unnameable quality – HASIT

2 Down: Animal that’s the mascot of California State University, Monterey Bay – OTTER

3 Down: Best friend of Thomas the Tank Engine – PERCY

4 Down: Sickly in appearance – WAN

5 Down: Spheres on a sushi roll – ROE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 5, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle was actually tricky but easy to solve if you use your mind. Across is comparatively easier, but down is harder than yesterday. Will give it a definite 4.5 out 5!

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!