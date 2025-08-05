Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 5, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 5, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 5, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: With 4-Across, non-alcoholic drink with a flavor reminiscent of beer – Starts with “H”
- 4 Across: See 1-Across – Starts with “W”
- 6 Across: Houston M.L.B. player – Starts with “A”
- 7 Across: Sister’s daughter – Starts with “N”
- 8 Across: “Just ___ a bite” (parent’s dinner encouragement) – Starts with “T”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Possesses a certain unnameable quality – Starts with “H”
- 2 Down: Animal that’s the mascot of California State University, Monterey Bay – Starts with “O”
- 3 Down: Best friend of Thomas the Tank Engine – Starts with “P”
- 4 Down: Sickly in appearance – Starts with “W”
- 5 Down: Spheres on a sushi roll – Starts with “R”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 5, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: With 4-Across, non-alcoholic drink with a flavor reminiscent of beer – HOP
- 4 Across: See 1-Across – WATER
- 6 Across: Houston M.L.B. player – ASTRO
- 7 Across: Sister’s daughter – NIECE
- 8 Across: “Just ___ a bite” (parent’s dinner encouragement) – TRY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Possesses a certain unnameable quality – HASIT
- 2 Down: Animal that’s the mascot of California State University, Monterey Bay – OTTER
- 3 Down: Best friend of Thomas the Tank Engine – PERCY
- 4 Down: Sickly in appearance – WAN
- 5 Down: Spheres on a sushi roll – ROE
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 5, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle was actually tricky but easy to solve if you use your mind. Across is comparatively easier, but down is harder than yesterday. Will give it a definite 4.5 out 5!
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!