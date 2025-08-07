Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 7, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 7, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 7, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Parts of a museum dinosaur exhibit – Starts with “B”

6 Across: Smiling Face with Sunglasses, for one – Starts with “E”

7 Across: Painter’s stand – Starts with “E”

8 Across: Restaurant item often asked for by signing the air – Starts with “C”

9 Across: Overly slapdash – Starts with “H”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Tree with smooth gray bark – Starts with “B”

2 Down: Nebraska city that’s home to Union Pacific headquarters – Starts with “O”

3 Down: Features of bloodhounds that are said to be 1,000 times stronger than humans – Starts with “N”

4 Down: Boot from a game – Starts with “E”

5 Down: ___ smooth – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 7, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Parts of a museum dinosaur exhibit – BONES

6 Across: Smiling Face with Sunglasses, for one – EMOJI

7 Across: Painter’s stand – EASEL

8 Across: Restaurant item often asked for by signing the air – CHECK

9 Across: Overly slapdash – HASTY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Tree with smooth gray bark – BEECH

2 Down: Nebraska city that’s home to Union Pacific headquarters – OMAHA

3 Down: Features of bloodhounds that are said to be 1,000 times stronger than humans – NOSES

4 Down: Boot from a game – EJECT

5 Down: ___ smooth – SILKY

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 7, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle was easy this time. Across is comparatively easier than down. Will give it a 4.5 out 5!

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!