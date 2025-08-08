Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 8, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 8, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 8, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Piece of bread atop 4-Across – Starts with “B”

4 Across: Yellow square atop 7-Across – Starts with “C”

7 Across: Offering at a summer cookout – Starts with “B”

8 Across: Envelop and obscure – Starts with “S”

9 Across: Covers a tree in bathroom rolls, in a classic prank – Starts with “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Brought about – Starts with “B”

2 Down: Fully deplete – Starts with “U”

3 Down: Jocks’ counterparts, stereotypically – Starts with “N”

4 Down: “Survivor” network – Starts with “C”

5 Down: “What’d you say?” – Starts with “H”

6 Down: Make a mistake – Starts with “E”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 8, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Piece of bread atop 4-Across – BUN

4 Across: Yellow square atop 7-Across – CHEESE

7 Across: Offering at a summer cookout – BURGER

8 Across: Envelop and obscure – SHROUD

9 Across: Covers a tree in bathroom rolls, in a classic prank – TPS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Brought about – BEGOT

2 Down: Fully deplete – USEUP

3 Down: Jocks’ counterparts, stereotypically – NERDS

4 Down: “Survivor” network – CBS

5 Down: “What’d you say?” – HUH

6 Down: Make a mistake – ERR

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 8, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle is more challenging than it was last time. Both across and down are pretty tricky. I will give it a definite 5 out of 5!

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!