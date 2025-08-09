Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August 9, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for August 9, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for August 9, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Friendly and pleasant – Starts with “A”

8 Across: Irritatingly self-important – Starts with “P”

9 Across: Cheerleaders’ accessories – Starts with “P”

10 Across: Barely ___ out a living – Starts with “E”

11 Across: “We haven’t decided yet,” on schedules – Starts with “T”

12 Across: Radio exposure for a song – Starts with “A”

14 Across: ___ of two evils – Starts with “L”

15 Across: Pancake mix ingredient – Starts with “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Challenge to a court ruling – Starts with “A”

2 Down: Dodgers slugger Betts – Starts with “M”

3 Down: Deeply involve oneself (in) – Starts with “I”

4 Down: Smartphone download – Starts with “A”

5 Down: Illegal copy – Starts with “B”

6 Down: Kind of support for the lower back – Starts with “L”

7 Down: English class assignment – Starts with “E”

13 Down: French soccer club that won its first Champions League title in 2025, for short – Starts with “P”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for August 9, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Friendly and pleasant – AMIABLE

8 Across: Irritatingly self-important – POMPOUS

9 Across: Cheerleaders’ accessories – POMPOMS

10 Across: Barely ___ out a living – EKE

11 Across: “We haven’t decided yet,” on schedules – TBA

12 Across: Radio exposure for a song – AIRPLAY

14 Across: ___ of two evils – LESSER

15 Across: Pancake mix ingredient – EGG

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Challenge to a court ruling – APPEAL

2 Down: Dodgers slugger Betts – MOOKIE

3 Down: Deeply involve oneself (in) – IMMERSE

4 Down: Smartphone download – APP

5 Down: Illegal copy – BOOTLEG

6 Down: Kind of support for the lower back – LUMBAR

7 Down: English class assignment – ESSAY

13 Down: French soccer club that won its first Champions League title in 2025, for short – PSG

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for August 9, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle is more challenging than it was last time. Both across and down are pretty tricky. I will give it a definite 4.5 out of 5!

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!