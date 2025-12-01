“Tree that’s a symbol of Canada” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 1, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for December 1, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Tree that’s a symbol of Canada — Starts with the letter “ M”

6 Across: Back street — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: Kind of steak with a letter in its name — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 8 Across: Beer pong targets — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 9 Across: “_ Pinafore” (Gilbert and Sullivan opera) — Starts with the letter “H”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Show mutual interest, as on a dating app — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 2 Down: “Bad” or “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Sits (down) heavily — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 4 Down: Contact ___ — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 5 Down: Look here! — Starts with the letter “E”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Tree that’s a symbol of Canada — MAPLE

6 Across: Back street — ALLEY

7 Across: Kind of steak with a letter in its name — TBONE

8 Across: Beer pong targets — CUPS

9 Across: “___ Pinafore” (Gilbert and Sullivan opera) — HMS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Show mutual interest, as on a dating app — MATCH

2 Down: “Bad” or “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” — ALBUM

3 Down: Sits (down) heavily — PLOPS

4 Down: Contact ___ — LENS

5 Down: Look here! — EYE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 1, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A very fun and accessible Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly engaging, featuring a great mix of pop culture/trivia (the Queen’s dog breed and the children’s game) and straightforward vocabulary (the synonym for snug and comfortable). The theme is cohesive, with some classic, simple fills like the hot drink and the podcast equipment. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

