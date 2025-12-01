Home » Puzzles » “Tree that’s a symbol of Canada” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 1, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for December 1, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Tree that’s a symbol of Canada — Starts with the letter “M”
  • 6 Across: Back street — Starts with the letter “A
  • 7 Across: Kind of steak with a letter in its name — Starts with the letter “T
  • 8 Across: Beer pong targets — Starts with the letter “C
  • 9 Across: “_ Pinafore” (Gilbert and Sullivan opera) — Starts with the letter “H

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Show mutual interest, as on a dating app — Starts with the letter “M
  • 2 Down: “Bad” or “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” — Starts with the letter “A
  • 3 Down: Sits (down) heavily — Starts with the letter “P
  • 4 Down: Contact ___ — Starts with the letter “L
  • 5 Down: Look here! — Starts with the letter “E

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Tree that’s a symbol of Canada — MAPLE
  • 6 Across: Back street — ALLEY
  • 7 Across: Kind of steak with a letter in its name — TBONE
  • 8 Across: Beer pong targets — CUPS
  • 9 Across: “___ Pinafore” (Gilbert and Sullivan opera) — HMS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Show mutual interest, as on a dating app — MATCH
  • 2 Down: “Bad” or “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” — ALBUM
  • 3 Down: Sits (down) heavily — PLOPS
  • 4 Down: Contact ___ — LENS
  • 5 Down: Look here! — EYE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 1, 2025
Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 1, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A very fun and accessible Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly engaging, featuring a great mix of pop culture/trivia (the Queen’s dog breed and the children’s game) and straightforward vocabulary (the synonym for snug and comfortable). The theme is cohesive, with some classic, simple fills like the hot drink and the podcast equipment. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

