“Brief snooze” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Brief snooze — NAP

4 Across: With 1-Down, not under any circumstances — NOWAY

6 Across: Busiest airport in the midwest — OHARE

7 Across: Doesn’t take vacation, say — WORKS

8 Across: Anderson who directed “The Phoenician Scheme” — WES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: See 4-Across — NOHOW

2 Down: Cognizant (of) — AWARE

3 Down: “___ and Recreation” (2010s sitcom) — PARKS

4 Down: Right this moment — NOW

5 Down: Amen to that! — YES



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 10, 2025

A great Mini Crossword today! Both completed grids are clean, well-interlocking, and suggest a smooth solve. The top grid features a mix of short and longer words like the four-letter word at 1 Across and the fun five-letter word at 4 Down, while the bottom grid balances its short three-letter words with longer spans like the five-letter word at 6 Across and 4 Across. The constructions are solid and the vocabulary in both puzzles appears to be common and accessible, making for a quick and satisfying experience. I’d rate the overall difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword