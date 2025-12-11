“Painter’s protective garment” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 11, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 11, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Painter’s protective garment — SMOCK

6 Across: “Toy Story 5” studio — PIXAR

7 Across: Your answer to “Where were you at 9 p.m. last night?,” perhaps — ALIBI

8 Across: Tennis star Rafael — NADAL

9 Across: Solemn sound from a church bell — KNELL

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Defeat soundly, in slang — SPANK

2 Down: Italian city with a fashion week — MILAN

3 Down: Iron ___ (rust) — OXIDE

4 Down: Small group of conspirators — CABAL

5 Down: Food for a baleen whale — KRILL



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 11, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great trio of Mini Crosswords today! All three completed grids are clean, well-interlocking, and suggest smooth and satisfying solves. The puzzles balance short, effective words with longer, more informative five-letter answers, which likely involved a mix of common vocabulary and accessible proper names/trivia. The structures are all solid, with the down clues connecting cleanly across the grid, allowing for a swift and enjoyable experience that required a manageable level of general knowledge. I’d rate the overall difficulty of this set a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!