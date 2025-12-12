“Brilliant shade of blue” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 12, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Bullet ___ (insect known for its painful sting) — ANT

4 Across: Setting for the children’s book “Good Night, Gorilla” — ZOO

5 Across: Mixed-breed dogs — MUTTS

7 Across: Language that gave us the words “democracy” and “philosophy” — GREEK

8 Across: Untidy — MESSY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Brilliant shade of blue — AZURE

2 Down: Classroom jottings — NOTES

3 Down: 100%, in slang — TOTES

5 Down: Longtime movie studio now owned by Amazon — MGM

6 Down: Chicago W.N.B.A. team — SKY



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 12, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb collection of four Mini Crosswords today! All four completed grids are clean and well-interlocking, suggesting smooth and highly satisfying solves. The puzzles effectively balance short words with longer answers, utilizing a great mix of common vocabulary, accessible proper names, and fun trivia. The consistent quality and solid construction across all four make for a quick and enjoyable set of challenges. I’d rate the overall difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

