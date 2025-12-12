Home » Puzzles » “Brilliant shade of blue” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

“Brilliant shade of blue” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 12, 2025.

"Brilliant shade of blue" - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Bullet ___ (insect known for its painful sting) — ANT
  • 4 Across: Setting for the children’s book “Good Night, Gorilla” — ZOO
  • 5 Across: Mixed-breed dogs — MUTTS
  • 7 Across: Language that gave us the words “democracy” and “philosophy” — GREEK
  • 8 Across: Untidy — MESSY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down:  Brilliant shade of blue — AZURE
  • 2 Down: Classroom jottings — NOTES
  • 3 Down: 100%, in slang — TOTES
  • 5 Down: Longtime movie studio now owned by Amazon — MGM
  • 6 Down: Chicago W.N.B.A. team — SKY

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 12, 2025
Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb collection of four Mini Crosswords today! All four completed grids are clean and well-interlocking, suggesting smooth and highly satisfying solves. The puzzles effectively balance short words with longer answers, utilizing a great mix of common vocabulary, accessible proper names, and fun trivia. The consistent quality and solid construction across all four make for a quick and enjoyable set of challenges. I’d rate the overall difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1423 (December 12, 2025)

Insect Eating Plant – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – December 12, 2025

“Cut up fudge? Yes…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer,...

Today’s Hurdle #1441 Answer – December 12, 2025

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 12, 2025)

Painter of People – Crossword Clue Answers

Beauty And The Beast – Crossword Clue Answers

Figurine – Crossword Clue Answers

Church Calendar – Crossword Clue Answers