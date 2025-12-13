“Field trip vehicle” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 13, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 13, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Field trip vehicle — BUS

4 Across: Peter’s antagonist, in a musical tale — WOLF

8 Across: “Keep me posted,” in texts — LMK

9 Across: Opera solo — ARIA

10 Across: ___Pen (emergency device) — EPI

11 Across: With 12-Across, gets in order — SETS

12 Across: With 14-Across, what a tennis champ might win a match in — STRAIGHT

14 Across: See 12-Across — SETS

15 Across: “A long time ___ in a galaxy far, far away …” — AGO

16 Across: Shy and gentle — MEEK

17 Across: Prefix with apology or answer — NON

18 Across: Comes to a close — ENDS

19 Across: Have to pay — OWE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “Goodness gracious!” — BLESSME

2 Down: Indefinitely many, informally — UMPTEEN

3 Down: Avoided, as an issue — SKIRTED

4 Down: “Now, where ___?” — WASI

5 Down: Green topping at a pizza parlor — OREGANO

6 Down: John who played Churchill on “The Crown” — LITHGOW

7 Down: Sneaky trick to “pull” — FASTONE

13 Down: Doesn’t just assume one has permission — ASKS



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 13, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb collection of five Mini Crosswords today! All five completed grids are clean, well-interlocking, and suggest highly satisfying solves, maintaining a consistent level of quality. The puzzles effectively balance a range of word lengths, featuring a great mix of common vocabulary, easily recognized proper names (like the famous tennis player and the animation studio), and fun trivia. The diverse themes, from animals and food to geography and pop culture, ensure a broad test of general knowledge. The solid construction across all five puzzles makes for a fast-paced and very enjoyable solving experience. I’d rate the overall difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.

