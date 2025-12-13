“Field trip vehicle” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 13, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 13, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Field trip vehicle — BUS
- 4 Across: Peter’s antagonist, in a musical tale — WOLF
- 8 Across: “Keep me posted,” in texts — LMK
- 9 Across: Opera solo — ARIA
- 10 Across: ___Pen (emergency device) — EPI
- 11 Across: With 12-Across, gets in order — SETS
- 12 Across: With 14-Across, what a tennis champ might win a match in — STRAIGHT
- 14 Across: See 12-Across — SETS
- 15 Across: “A long time ___ in a galaxy far, far away …” — AGO
- 16 Across: Shy and gentle — MEEK
- 17 Across: Prefix with apology or answer — NON
- 18 Across: Comes to a close — ENDS
- 19 Across: Have to pay — OWE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: “Goodness gracious!” — BLESSME
- 2 Down: Indefinitely many, informally — UMPTEEN
- 3 Down: Avoided, as an issue — SKIRTED
- 4 Down: “Now, where ___?” — WASI
- 5 Down: Green topping at a pizza parlor — OREGANO
- 6 Down: John who played Churchill on “The Crown” — LITHGOW
- 7 Down: Sneaky trick to “pull” — FASTONE
- 13 Down: Doesn’t just assume one has permission — ASKS
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 13, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A superb collection of five Mini Crosswords today! All five completed grids are clean, well-interlocking, and suggest highly satisfying solves, maintaining a consistent level of quality. The puzzles effectively balance a range of word lengths, featuring a great mix of common vocabulary, easily recognized proper names (like the famous tennis player and the animation studio), and fun trivia. The diverse themes, from animals and food to geography and pop culture, ensure a broad test of general knowledge. The solid construction across all five puzzles makes for a fast-paced and very enjoyable solving experience. I’d rate the overall difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!