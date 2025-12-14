"Stringed instrument that..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 14, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Stringed instrument that becomes an exclamation if you switch its second and third letters — VIOLA

6 Across: Place for unread emails — INBOX

7 Across: Back of a 45 record — BSIDE

8 Across: Olympic fencing event — EPEE

9 Across: Emergency call in Morse code — SOS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Good ___ only — VIBES

2 Down: Bit of creative motivation, for short — INSPO

3 Down: Theater awards since 1956 — OBIES

4 Down: Ore deposit — LODE

5 Down: Tool for a firefighter or lumberjack — AXE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 14, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This NYT Mini felt brisk and approachable, with a clean grid that encouraged quick momentum from the opening clue. The clueing leaned friendly rather than tricky, making it a satisfying solve without any real sticking points. There was a nice balance between straightforward entries and a couple that required a brief pause to confirm crossings. Overall, it delivered that familiar Mini charm where everything clicks smoothly once you are on the right wavelength. I would rate this one 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!