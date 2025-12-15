“Cold winter blanket” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 15, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 15, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Cold winter blanket — SNOW

5 Across: Number of candles in a full menorah — NINE

6 Across: “Point taken” — NOTED

7 Across: Rude sound at the dinner table — BURP

8 Across: Kind of bomb developed by Oppenheimer — ATOM

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Dog’s nose and mouth — SNOUT

2 Down: ___ cold brew — NITRO

3 Down: An hour after noon — ONE PM

4 Down: Get married to — WED

6 Down: Org. infiltrated by aliens in “Space Jam” — NBA



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 15, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a slightly trickier opening feel, but once a few crossings fell into place it moved along at a pleasant clip. The clues mixed everyday language with a bit of wordplay, creating a nice sense of variety without ever feeling unfair. There was one moment that invited a rethink, which added interest rather than frustration. Overall, it struck a good balance between quick fun and light challenge. I would rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!