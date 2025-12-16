“It has a trunk” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 16, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 16, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: It has a trunk — CAR

4 Across: Kentucky senator _____ Paul — RAND

5 Across: They have branches — BANKS

6 Across: Nowhere to be found — AWOL

7 Across: It has a trunk and branches — TREE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Something that’s carried while portaging, perhaps — CANOE

2 Down: ___ breaker, basketball move that causes the defender to fall over — ANKLE

3 Down: Two in a fork?: Abbr. — RDS

4 Down: Sound that imitates a lion or dinosaur — RAWR

5 Down: Symbol in the night sky over Gotham — BAT



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 16, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini came together with a steady, almost methodical rhythm, rewarding careful reading rather than quick guesses. The clueing felt clean and fair, with solid crossings that helped confirm entries without much second-guessing. Nothing felt flashy, but the construction was tight and satisfying, making it an enjoyable solve from start to finish. It leaned more toward smooth consistency than surprise, which worked well here. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

