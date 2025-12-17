“Break up with” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 17, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 17, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 17, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Nod (off) — DOZE

5 Across: Naval submarine in W.W. II — UBOAT

7 Across: Tricky thing to do on a busy highway — MERGE

8 Across: Heat-resistant glassware for cooking — PYREX

9 Across: Put into groups — SORT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Break up with — DUMP

2 Down: Falls in line, so to speak — OBEYS

3 Down: Legendary vigilante who cuts a “Z” with his sword — ZORRO

4 Down: Rarin’ to go — EAGER

6 Down: Common reminder for an upcoming appointment — TEXT



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 17, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a lively pace, with an inviting opener that quickly set the tone for the rest of the grid. The clues felt snappy and modern, offering just enough resistance to keep things interesting without slowing the solve too much. A couple of entries depended nicely on crossings, which added a sense of cohesion to the grid. It was the kind of puzzle that feels efficient and well-polished. I would rate this one 4.5 out of 5.

