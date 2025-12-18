Home » Puzzles » “Small yellow bowties, say” – NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

“Small yellow bowties, say” – NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 18, 2025.

"Small yellow bowties, say" - NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Faux ___ (misstep) — PAS
  • 4 Across: Folder for unfinished emails — DRAFTS
  • 7 Across: Low-quality, machine-generated content, informally — AISLOP
  • 8 Across: Field of plants — BOTANY
  • 9 Across: Had a bite — ATE

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Small yellow bowties, say — PASTA
  • 2 Down: Black piano key next to G — AFLAT
  • 3 Down: Piece of equipment in curling — STONE
  • 4 Down: Faddish dance move of the mid-2010s — DAB
  • 5 Down: ___ de Janeiro — RIO
  • 6 Down: Costume that might include a black trench coat and sunglasses — SPY

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 18, 2025
Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 18, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini leaned more toward clever construction than outright speed, with a few clues that made you pause and think about phrasing. The grid felt nicely interconnected, so progress in one corner clearly helped unlock another. There was a satisfying sense of logic throughout, even when the fill was not immediately obvious. It rewarded patience without ever feeling tough for a Mini. I would rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Larynx – Crossword Clue Answers

Tiered Tower – Crossword Clue Answers

Doohickey – Crossword Clue Answers

Small Lump – Crossword Clue Answers

Field of Plants – Crossword Clue Answers

Unhappy Feeling – Crossword Clue Answers

Contexto #1188 Hints, Answer Today – December 19, 2025

Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 19, 2025

NYT Connections #922 Hints, Answers Today – December 19, 2025

NYT Strands #656 Hints and Answers Today: December 19, 2025