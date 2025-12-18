“Small yellow bowties, say” – NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Faux ___ (misstep) — PAS

4 Across: Folder for unfinished emails — DRAFTS

7 Across: Low-quality, machine-generated content, informally — AISLOP

8 Across: Field of plants — BOTANY

9 Across: Had a bite — ATE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Small yellow bowties, say — PASTA

2 Down: Black piano key next to G — AFLAT

3 Down: Piece of equipment in curling — STONE

4 Down: Faddish dance move of the mid-2010s — DAB

5 Down: ___ de Janeiro — RIO

6 Down: Costume that might include a black trench coat and sunglasses — SPY



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 18, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini leaned more toward clever construction than outright speed, with a few clues that made you pause and think about phrasing. The grid felt nicely interconnected, so progress in one corner clearly helped unlock another. There was a satisfying sense of logic throughout, even when the fill was not immediately obvious. It rewarded patience without ever feeling tough for a Mini. I would rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!