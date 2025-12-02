“Fittingly, the letters that…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 2, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 2, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for December 2, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Fittingly, the letters that bookend “Get along well” — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 4 Across: Coke, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 6 Across: Sprite — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 8 Across: Pepsi __ — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 9 Across: Subway scurrier — Starts with the letter “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Measure of a country’s economic output, for short — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 2 Down: N.Y.C. mayor Adams — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: Vegas casino shaped like a pyramid — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 5 Down: __ monster (venemous lizard) — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 7 Down: Have a bite —Starts with the letter “E”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Fittingly, the letters that bookend “Get along well” — GEL

4 Across: Coke, e.g. — DRUG

6 Across: Sprite — PIXIE

8 Across: Pepsi ____ — COLA

9 Across: Subway scurrier — RAT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Measure of a country’s economic output, for short — GDP

2 Down: N.Y.C. mayor Adams — ERIC

3 Down: Vegas casino shaped like a pyramid — LUXOR

5 Down: ____ monster (venemous lizard) — GILA

7 Down: Have a bite — EAT



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 2, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture/trivia (the Vegas casino and the N.Y.C. mayor), straightforward vocabulary (the subway scurrier and the synonym for “have a bite”), and a fun, cohesive theme around soda/brands (Coke, Sprite, Pepsi). The clever bookending wordplay at 1 Across is very satisfying. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth, quick, and enjoyable solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

