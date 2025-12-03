"Creator of Indiana Jones and..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December ,3 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 3, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for December 3, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “___, don’t tell” (writing adage) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Across: Creator of Indiana Jones and Han Solo — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 7 Across: What “ain’t” can substitute for — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Icon on a flight map — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 9 Across: Federal food stamps initiative, familiarly — Starts with the letter “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Action in the card game Egyptian Ratscrew — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Throws forcefully — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 3 Down: Where 97% of the Earth’s water is found — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: “You down?” — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 6 Down: Neil Armstrong took a “small” one —Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “___, don’t tell” (writing adage) — SHOW

5 Across: Creator of Indiana Jones and Han Solo — LUCAS

7 Across: What “ain’t” can substitute for — ARENT

8 Across: Icon on a flight map— PLANE

9 Across: Federal food stamps initiative, familiarly — SNAP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Action in the card game Egyptian Ratscrew— SLAP

2 Down: Throws forcefully — HURLS

3 Down: Where 97% of the Earth’s water is found — OCEAN

4 Down:”You down?” — WANNA

6 Down: Neil Armstrong took a “small” one — STEP



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 3, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fantastic Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture/film trivia (the creator of Indiana Jones and the famous moon action) and straightforward vocabulary (the writing adage and the substitute for “ain’t”). The puzzle also includes fun, specific knowledge like the card game action and the federal initiative acronym. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth, satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

